Interim Report Quarters 1-2/2024
The power to transform. Together.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Contents
3
Contents
At a glance
4
Report of the Executive Board
5
Investor relations
8
Interim Group management report
10
Business performance
10
Opportunity and risk management
19
Outlook
20
Segment report
21
Events after the reporting date
28
Consolidated interim financial statements
29
Income statement
30
Statement of comprehensive income
31
Balance sheet
32
Cash flow statement
34
Statement of changes in equity
36
Selected explanatory notes
38
Responsibility statement of the legal representatives
60
4
At a glance
- Decrease in EBITDA (down 21.9% from €2,255.2m to €1,762.4m) and the Group result (down 29.3% from €1,287.2m to €910.1m)
- Average sales price achieved for own generation from hydropower down by €68.8/MWh, from €182.1/MWh to €113.3/MWh
- At 1.12, water supply in quarters 1-2/2024 was 12 percentage points above the long-term average and
17 percentage points higher than the prior-year figure (0.95)
• At 0.94, the new renewables coefficient from wind and photovoltaic in quarters 1-2/2024 was 6 percentage points below the long-term average and 7 percentage points lower than the prior-year figure (1.01)
- Contribution from flexibility products down in quarters 1-2/2024
- Earnings forecast for 2024 adjusted: EBITDA between around €3,000m and €3,300m, Group result between around €1,500m and €1,650m based on average levels of own generation from hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic production in quarters 3-4/2024 as well as the current opportunities and risks identified
KPIs
Unit
Q1- 2/2023
Q1- 2/2024
Change
Revenue
€m
6,686.5
3,892.6
- 41.8%
EBITDA
€m
2,255.2
1,762.4
- 21.9%
EBITDA adjusted
€m
2,255.2
1,762.4
- 21.9%
Operating result
€m
1,988.0
1,282.3
- 35.5%
Group result
€m
1,287.2
910.1
- 29.3%
Group result adjusted
€m
1,307.5
1,008.5
- 22.9%
Earnings per share
€
3.71
2.62
- 29.3%
EBIT margin
%
29.7
32.9
-
EBITDA margin
%
33.7
45.3
-
Cash flow from operating activities
€m
2,895.7
1,850.2
- 36.1%
Additions to property, plant and equipment
€m
311.3
444.6
42.8%
Free cash flow before dividends
€m
2,470.9
1,331.6
- 46.1%
Free cash flow after dividends
€m
927.1
- 602.4
-
Performance of VERBUND shares
%
- 6.6
- 12.4
-
Average number of employees
3,696
4,074
10.2%
Electricity sales volume
GWh
31,447
34,112
8.5%
Hydro coefficient
0.95
1.12
-
New renewables coefficient
1.01
0.94
-
Unit
31/12/2023
30/6/2024
Change
Total assets
€m
19,485.3
18,567.8
- 4.7%
Equity
€m
11,220.9
10,213.4
- 9.0%
Equity ratio (adjusted)
%
58.9
56.3
-
Net debt
€m
1,758.7
2,496.0
41.9%
Gearing
%
15.7
24.4
-
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Report of the Executive Board
5
Report of the Executive Board
Dear Shareholders,
After a record year in 2023, VERBUND entered financial year 2024 as a strong, resilient and well- positioned company. The energy market environment remains highly volatile. In particular, the key value driver for VERBUND - the wholesale price for electricity - is fluctuating considerably and has risen again following the sharp corrections in quarter 1/2024. Overall, wholesale prices remain higher than before the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, but well below the peaks of 2022 and 2023. The increase in prices in quarter 2/2024 was mainly driven by rising gas prices due to higher demand from Asia, geopolitical risks and LNG terminal outages.
Our business activities in quarter 2/2024 centred on the systematic implementation of the 2030 sustainable growth strategy. Strengthening our integrated position in the domestic market with a focus on expanding domestic hydropower and the Austrian high-voltage grid, expanding new renewables energy generation in Europe and building a green hydrogen economy are top priorities. Our Mission V roadmap is helping us to meet the challenges ahead step by step. VERBUND is working across the board to transform the grid and make the transition to clean energy, and achieved numerous milestones again in quarter 2/2024.
Implementation of the major Limberg III hydropower project is progressing on schedule, with completion scheduled for 2025. The Stegenwald power plant on the Salzach river is likewise due to be completed in financial year 2025. The Gratkorn hydropower plant is expected to come on stream as early as October 2024. These projects are boosting VERBUND's renewable electricity generation - particularly in terms of flexible capacity.
In the New renewables segment, VERBUND put into operation the 50 MW Calatrava II solar power plant in Manzanares in the province of Ciudad Real. This latest commissioning brings VERBUND's on-stream renewable energy capacity in Spain to 680 MW. Wind power plants account for 380 MW of this and photovoltaic capacity for a further 300 MW. In Austria, VERBUND reached a whole series of milestones in the ongoing development of its wind power projects. VERBUND opened a 2.7 MW photovoltaic system in the municipality of Güssing with an average annual generation of 300,000 KWh. In cooperation with Raiffeisen Regional Bank Güssing-Jennersdorf, VERBUND also invited local residents to participate in the "Climate Savings" investment model.
VERBUND also made further progress on battery storage in the quarter now ended,with three more units put into operation in Bavaria and Hesse. Three storage sites with a total output of 44 MW and a storage volume of 55 MWh are now supporting and stabilising the distribution networks in Bavaria and Hesse.
In the Grid segment, Austrian Power Grid received approval and confirmation of environmental compatibility for the Upper Austria (Central region) Electric Transmission Infrastructure project. In addition, other construction projects such as the 380 kV Salzburg line and various substation projects are proceeding on schedule. Austrian Power Grid is thus working consistently to implement the Network Development Plan (NDP) in order to integrate new renewables. Gas Connect Austria is focused on the
6
implementation of the WAG loop to ensure that appropriate measures are in place for Austria's security of supply if gas supplies from Russia are interrupted. The West Austria gas pipeline (WAG) is one of the most important long-distance gas pipelines in the country.
In green hydrogen, VERBUND and TE H2 - a joint venture between TotalEnergies and EREN Groupe - signed a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Tunisia to explore the implementation of a large-scale green hydrogen project for export via pipelines to Central Europe. The project is expected to produce around 200,000 tons of green hydrogen per year in the initial phase.
Another highlight was the issuance of a green bond with a biodiversity component. For VERBUND, this is another positive step in our long-standing green finance strategy, which in turn helps us pursue our sustainable strategy. The €500m green bond with a maturity of seven years was received extremely positively by the investor community in a competitive environment. VERBUND plans to use up to 90% of the proceeds from the bond to finance the construction of the 380 kV Salzburg high-voltage line (Salzburg line). With the remaining 10%, VERBUND plans to finance the LIFE Riverscape Lower Inn and LIFE Blue Belt Danube Inn biodiversity projects.
VERBUND posted lower results in quarters 1-2/2024 due to a weaker energy market environment. EBITDA fell by 21.9% year-on-year to €1,762.4m. The Group result was down 29.3% to €910.1m and the Group result after adjustment for non-recurring effects was down 22.9% year-on-year. At 1.12, the hydro coefficient for the run-of-river power plants was 17 percentage points above the prior-year figure and 12 percentage points higher than the long-term average. By contrast, generation from annual storage power plants fell by 3.1% in quarters 1-2/2024 compared with the prior-year reporting period. Generation from hydropower thus increased by 2,239 GWh to 17,292 GWh. Earnings were hard-hit by the sharp drop in futures prices for wholesale electricity that were relevant for the reporting period. Spot market prices likewise fell in quarters 1-2/2024. The average sales price achieved for own generation from hydropower fell by €68.8/MWh to €113.3/MWh. Despite higher generation from photovoltaic installations and wind power plants, particularly those that came on stream in Spain, the earnings contribution from the New renewables segment also declined due to lower sales prices. A significantly higher earnings contribution in the Sales segment had a positive effect, partly due to lower procurement costs, while the contribution from the Grid segment suffered due to a drop in earnings at Gas Connect Austria GmbH and Austrian Power Grid AG. Earnings were also reduced by a lower contribution from flexibility products.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Report of the Executive Board
7
Based on expectations of average levels of own generation from hydropower, wind power and solar power in quarters 3-4/2024 as well as the current opportunities and risks identified, VERBUND expects EBITDA of between around €3,000m and €3,300m and a Group result of between around €1,500m and €1,650m in financial year 2024. VERBUND's planned payout ratio for financial year 2024 is between 45% and 55% of the Group result of between around €1,600m and €1,750m, after adjusting for non-recurring effects.
Mag. Dr. Michael Strugl, MBA
Dr. Peter F. Kollmann
Mag. Dr. Achim Kaspar
Dr. Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler
8
Investor relations
Contact:
Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and
Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (0)50 313-52604
E-mail: investor-
relations@verbund.com
In quarter 2/2024, economic recovery continued in large parts of the world, albeit at varying paces. The mood in the USA was generally more upbeat than in Europe. Though persistent, geopolitical risks, new protectionist measures (US and EU tariffs vis-à-vis China) and the upcoming US presidential election this November now appear to be largely factored into share prices. There were positive signs from companies both in the USA and in Europe. US equities in particular therefore recorded new highs, driven not least by the ubiquitous theme of artificial intelligence (AI).
The ECB's anticipated turnaround on interest rates finally came to pass, with a cut of 25 basis points in the key interest rate in June 2024 after a steady fall in European inflation. Further moderate easing this year is conceivable. This contrasts with the USA, where inflation was (back) on the rise. Accordingly, the Federal Reserve held off on reducing interest rates. In China, the negative impact of the property market crisis continued, though the Chinese government is working to stabilise the situation.
The US benchmark index Dow Jones Industrial Average ended quarters 1-2/2024 up 3.8%. The Euro Stoxx 50 performed better in the reporting period, closing 8.2% higher than at year-end 2023. The Japanese benchmark index Nikkei 225 rallied far more strongly, up 18.3% compared with 31 December 2023.
VERBUND share price: relative performance 2024
Upcoming dates: Interim financial report quarters 1-3/2024:
7 November 2024
130
115
STOXX Europe 600 Utilities
ATX
100
+ 5.1%
- 6.1%
85
- 12.4%
VERBUND
70
1/1/
1/2/
1/3/
1/4/
1/5/
1/6/
VERBUND shares took a marked downturn until mid-February. This was due to generally poor performance in the utilities sector (notably the sharp drop in wholesale electricity prices), negative sentiment on the capital market around long-term value creation from investment in new renewables, ongoing regulatory uncertainties such as the extension of the windfall tax in Austria in particular, and the profit warning issued by VERBUND on 8 February 2024 owing to the marked divergence between external analysts' consensus estimates and internal forecasts for financial year 2024. Following the announcement of a special dividend for financial year 2023 and the best annual results in the Company's history, the share price stabilised and recovered slightly by the end of quarter 1/2024. In quarter 2/2024, VERBUND's share price climbed steadily. This was mainly attributable to rising wholesale prices for electricity, which in turn were driven by rising gas prices.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Investor relations
9
Trading at a closing price of €73.7 as at 30 June 2024, VERBUND shares were down 12.4% in quarters 1-2/2024 against year-end 2023. As such, the shares underperformed significantly against the Austrian ATX (+5.1%) and even the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities sector index (-6.1%).
KPIs - shares
Unit
Q1- 2/2023
Q1- 2/2024
Change
Share price high
€
83.2
86.5
4.0%
Share price low
€
68.1
62.6
- 8.0%
Closing price
€
73.5
73.7
0.3%
Performance
%
- 6.6
- 12.4
-
Market capitalisation
€m
25,517.7
25,587.2
0.3%
ATX weighting
%
10.1
9.6
-
Value of shares traded
€m
2,526.9
2,788.0
10.3%
Shares traded per day
Shares
261,108
308,562
18.2%
10
Interim Group management report
Business performance
Electricity supply and sales volume
Group electricity supply
GWh
Q1- 2/2023
Q1- 2/2024
Change
Hydropower1
15,054
17,292
14.9%
Wind power
546
989
81.1%
Solar power
161
210
30.5%
Thermal power
342
423
23.5%
Battery storage systems2
-
22
-
Own generation
16,103
18,935
17.6%
Electricity purchased for trading and sales
15,590
15,171
- 2.7%
Electricity purchased for grid loss and
control power volumes
2,135
2,178
2.0%
Electricity supply
33,828
36,284
7.3%
1 incl. purchase rights // 2 drawing of stored power; the stored quantities are shown under own use
VERBUND's own generation was up 2,833 GWh (17.6%) to 18,935 GWh in quarters 1-2/2024 compared with the same period in 2023. Generation from hydropower plants rose by 2,239 GWh in the reporting period to 17,292 GWh. At 1.12, the hydro coefficient for the run-of-river power plants was 12 percentage points above the long-term average and up 17 percentage points on the comparative prior-year figure. Generation from VERBUND's annual storage power plants declined by 3.1% in quarters 1-2/2024, due in particular to a drop in generation from turbining.
Hydro coefficient (monthly averages)
2.0
long-term maximum
long-term average
since 1926
1.5
1.0
0.5
long-term minimum
since 1926
0.0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Verbund AG published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 06:23:23 UTC.