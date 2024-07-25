Earnings forecast for 2024 adjusted: EBITDA between around €3,000m and €3,300m, Group result between around €1,500m and €1,650m based on average levels of own generation from hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic production in quarters

• At 0.94, the new renewables coefficient from wind and photovoltaic in quarters 1-2/2024 was 6 percentage points below the long-term average and 7 percentage points lower than the prior-year figure (1.01)

Decrease in EBITDA (down 21.9% from €2,255.2m to €1,762.4m) and the Group result (down 29.3% from €1,287.2m to €910.1m)

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Report of the Executive Board 5

Dear Shareholders,

After a record year in 2023, VERBUND entered financial year 2024 as a strong, resilient and well- positioned company. The energy market environment remains highly volatile. In particular, the key value driver for VERBUND - the wholesale price for electricity - is fluctuating considerably and has risen again following the sharp corrections in quarter 1/2024. Overall, wholesale prices remain higher than before the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, but well below the peaks of 2022 and 2023. The increase in prices in quarter 2/2024 was mainly driven by rising gas prices due to higher demand from Asia, geopolitical risks and LNG terminal outages.

Our business activities in quarter 2/2024 centred on the systematic implementation of the 2030 sustainable growth strategy. Strengthening our integrated position in the domestic market with a focus on expanding domestic hydropower and the Austrian high-voltage grid, expanding new renewables energy generation in Europe and building a green hydrogen economy are top priorities. Our Mission V roadmap is helping us to meet the challenges ahead step by step. VERBUND is working across the board to transform the grid and make the transition to clean energy, and achieved numerous milestones again in quarter 2/2024.

Implementation of the major Limberg III hydropower project is progressing on schedule, with completion scheduled for 2025. The Stegenwald power plant on the Salzach river is likewise due to be completed in financial year 2025. The Gratkorn hydropower plant is expected to come on stream as early as October 2024. These projects are boosting VERBUND's renewable electricity generation - particularly in terms of flexible capacity.

In the New renewables segment, VERBUND put into operation the 50 MW Calatrava II solar power plant in Manzanares in the province of Ciudad Real. This latest commissioning brings VERBUND's on-stream renewable energy capacity in Spain to 680 MW. Wind power plants account for 380 MW of this and photovoltaic capacity for a further 300 MW. In Austria, VERBUND reached a whole series of milestones in the ongoing development of its wind power projects. VERBUND opened a 2.7 MW photovoltaic system in the municipality of Güssing with an average annual generation of 300,000 KWh. In cooperation with Raiffeisen Regional Bank Güssing-Jennersdorf, VERBUND also invited local residents to participate in the "Climate Savings" investment model.

VERBUND also made further progress on battery storage in the quarter now ended,with three more units put into operation in Bavaria and Hesse. Three storage sites with a total output of 44 MW and a storage volume of 55 MWh are now supporting and stabilising the distribution networks in Bavaria and Hesse.

In the Grid segment, Austrian Power Grid received approval and confirmation of environmental compatibility for the Upper Austria (Central region) Electric Transmission Infrastructure project. In addition, other construction projects such as the 380 kV Salzburg line and various substation projects are proceeding on schedule. Austrian Power Grid is thus working consistently to implement the Network Development Plan (NDP) in order to integrate new renewables. Gas Connect Austria is focused on the