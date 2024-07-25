VERBUND

Half year results 2024

Vienna, 25/7/2024

Half year results 2024 - At a glance

Influencing factors

  • Lower average achieved contract prices for hydro power and new renewables production due to lower wholesale prices
  • Strong hydro coefficient with 1.12 in HY 2024 but lower production from reservoirs
  • Higher production from wind and PV
  • Positive contribution from the sales segment due to lower procurement costs
  • Lower contribution from the grid segment and from All other segments
  • Lower contribution from flexibility products
  • Impairment losses Gas Connect Austria and CCGT Mellach

Development of results, cash flows and debt

  • Reported and adjusted EBITDA €1,762.4m (-21.9%)
  • Reported Group result €910.1m (-29.3%), adjusted Group result €1,008.5 (-22.9%)
  • Operating cash flow €1,850.2m (-36.1%); Free cash flow after dividends €-602.4m (HY 2023: €927.1m)
  • Net debt €2,496.0m (+41.9%)

Group level guidance 2024

  • EBITDA rep. & adj. approx. €3,000m - €3,300m; Group result reported approx. €1,500m - €1,650m
  • Pay-outratio 45% - 55% on adjusted Group result between approx. €1,600m - €1,750m

Page 2

Hedging volumes

Hedging volumes 20241/ TWh

MtM

155.6

151.8

142.8

(15/7/24):

129.5

123.0

€116.6

8.7

6.1

3.2

14.2

12.5

16.9

20.9

24.0

13.0

11.3

30/6/23

30/9/23

31/12/23

31/3/24

30/6/24

Hedging volumes 20261 / TWh

MtM

79.478.7(15/7/24): €80.5

17.517.2

8.28.5

31/3/24 30/6/24

Hedging volumes 20251/ TWh

MtM

(15/7/24):

140.7

138.3

131.2

126.6

€107.4

121.9

16.1

15.8

15.3

14.1

12.5

9.5

9.8

10.3

11.5

13.2

30/6/23

30/9/23

31/12/23

31/3/24

30/6/24

Historic contract prices

  • FY2023: €167.1/MWh
  • FY2022: €115.1/MWh
  • FY2021: €54.8/MWh

Achieved contract price

Open volumes

Hedged volumes

Page 3

  • Hydro production excluding volumes for holders of interests (at cost) and volumes resulting from pumping.

Hydro segment

Facts and figures

  • Higher generation from hydropower in HY 2024
    • Hydropower: 17,292 GWh (+14.9%)
      • Strong hydro coefficient in HY 2024 (1.12 vs. 0.95 in HY 2023)
      • Storage power: 2,545 GWh (-3.1%)
  • Lower average achieved prices
  • Flexibility products decreased by €16.1m

Current information

  • 480 MW Limberg III pumped-storage power plant project
    • planned COD 2025
  • 45 MW Reißeck II plus pumped storage power plant project
    • Trial operation starting November 2024
  • 11 MW Gratkorn run-of-river power plant project

Trial operation started end of June 2024

EBITDA/ €m

1,984

1,501

*

HY 2023

HY 2024

Hydro coefficient (run-of-river)

1.46 1.43

1.01

1.04

1.05

1.08

1.00

long-term

0.99

0.92

0.88

0.96

0.86

average

HY 2023 (0.95)

HY 2024 (1.12)

Page 4

January February

March

April

May

June

New renewables segment

Facts and figures

  • Higher generation from wind power in HY 2024: 989 GWh (+81.1%)
    • Austria 146 GWh (+24.1%)
    • Germany 160 GWh (+57.0%)
    • Romania 234 GWh (-14.6%)
    • Spain 448 GWh
  • Higher generation from photovoltaics in HY 2024: 210 GWh (+30.5%)
    • Austria: 4 GWh
    • Spain: 206 GWh (+29.6%)

EBITDA/ €m

109

88

HY 2023

*

HY 2024

Current information

  • Project development continued in Austria, Germany, Spain, Romania, Italy and Albania
  • Closing & start of operation of a 10 MW wind project in Austria
  • Commissioning of a 50 MW solar power plant in Spain
  • Closing of four wind farms with installed capacity of 30 MW in Germany

New renewables coefficient

1.10

1.03 0.98 0.96

1.12

1.13

long-term

0.99

0.93

0.92

0.83

0.86

0.77

average

HY 2023 (1.01)

HY 2024 (0.94)

January February

March

April

May

June

Page 5

Sales segment

Facts and figures

  • The increase in EBITDA was mainly due to lower procurement costs for electricity and gas
  • Flexibility products decreased by €2.7m
  • 482.000 end customers

Current information

  • Focus on
    • Batteries
      • Commissioning of three battery projects with a capacity of 44 MW in Germany in 2023
      • Projects totalling >400 MW under development to be realised in the coming years

E-Mobility

EBITDA/ €m

16

-143

HY 2023

HY 2024*

The Sales segment comprises

  • Trading
  • Sales activities and
  • Energy services

Page 6

All other segments

Facts and figures

  • Increased utilisation of CCGT Mellach
  • EBITDA fell due to negative effects from the valuation of future energy deliveries and increased fuel expenses due to the increased use of the CCGT Mellach.
  • Thermal Power: 423 GWh (+23.5%)
    • CCGT Mellach: 421 GWh
  • Flexibility products decreased by €6.3m

Current information

  • CCGT Mellach no longer contracted from APG for congestion management
    • Line 10 and line 20 operated on market-driven basis at least until 1 April 2025
  • District heating power plant Mellach contracted from APG from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2024

EBITDA/ €m

37

10

HY 2023

*

HY 2024

KELAG contribution to financial result / €m

52

38

HY 2023

HY 2024

Page 7

Grid segment

EBITDA Grid segment HY 2024: €175.9m (HY 2023: 295.5m)

Local GAAP: stable earnings (differences compensated by reg. account)

IFRS: volatile earnings (no regulatory account)

Contribution from APG in HY 2024 (IFRS): €128m EBITDA

APG WACC for regulatory period 2024 (nominal pre-tax)

  • 4.16% for old assets with commissioning date up to 2022
  • 4.88% for new assets with commissioning date in 2023
  • 6.33% for new assets with commissioning date in 2024
  • Expected WACC for 2024 in total: approx. 4.5%
  • Yearly update of WACC for new assets for each tariff setting process until 2028

Contribution from GCA in HY 2024 (IFRS)

  • €47m EBITDA

GCA TSO WACC for regulatory period (2021-2024)

  • 4.98% nominal incl. capacity risk

GCA DSO WACC for regulatory period (2023-2027)

  • 3.72% for existing assets, 6.33% for new assets; WACC for new assets to be reviewed annually

APG EBITDA/ €m

RAB 2023: €2,600m

RAB 2024: €2,834m

Approx.

230

184

128

HY 2023

HY 2024

Guidance APG *

2024E

GCA EBITDA/ €m

RAB 2023: €648m

RAB 2024: €641m

112

Approx.

80

47

HY 2023

HY 2024

Guidance GCA

2024E

Page 8

Non-recurring effects

€m

Detail

HY 2024

EBITDA

0

Impairments

CCGT Mellach, GCA

-195

Operating result

Total

-195

Other financial result

Measurement of an obligation to return an interest (DKJ)

-17

Impairments

0

Reversal of impairments

HalloSonne participation

0

Financial result

-17

Taxes

Effects due to the non-recurring effects above

49

Minorities

Effects due to the non-recurring effects above

64

Group result

Total

-98

HY 2023

0

-15

-15

-1

-19

6

-13

8

0

-20

Page 9

Key financial figures (1)

EBITDA/ €m

2,255

-22%

1,762

Group result/ €m

-29%

1,287 1,307

910

1,009

Reported

Adjusted

HY 2023

HY 2024

Additions to tangible assets (infrastructure) / €m

-22%

134

105

HY 2023

HY 2024

HY 2023

HY 2024

Additions to tangible assets (renewables business & others) / €m

+92%340

177

HY 2023

HY 2024

Page 10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Verbund AG published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 06:23:23 UTC.