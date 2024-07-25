VERBUND
Half year results 2024
Vienna, 25/7/2024
Half year results 2024 - At a glance
Influencing factors
- Lower average achieved contract prices for hydro power and new renewables production due to lower wholesale prices
- Strong hydro coefficient with 1.12 in HY 2024 but lower production from reservoirs
- Higher production from wind and PV
- Positive contribution from the sales segment due to lower procurement costs
- Lower contribution from the grid segment and from All other segments
- Lower contribution from flexibility products
- Impairment losses Gas Connect Austria and CCGT Mellach
Development of results, cash flows and debt
- Reported and adjusted EBITDA €1,762.4m (-21.9%)
- Reported Group result €910.1m (-29.3%), adjusted Group result €1,008.5 (-22.9%)
- Operating cash flow €1,850.2m (-36.1%); Free cash flow after dividends €-602.4m (HY 2023: €927.1m)
- Net debt €2,496.0m (+41.9%)
Group level guidance 2024
- EBITDA rep. & adj. approx. €3,000m - €3,300m; Group result reported approx. €1,500m - €1,650m
- Pay-outratio 45% - 55% on adjusted Group result between approx. €1,600m - €1,750m
Hedging volumes
Hedging volumes 20241/ TWh
MtM
155.6
151.8
142.8
(15/7/24):
129.5
123.0
€116.6
8.7
6.1
3.2
14.2
12.5
16.9
20.9
24.0
13.0
11.3
30/6/23
30/9/23
31/12/23
31/3/24
30/6/24
Hedging volumes 20261 / TWh
MtM
79.478.7(15/7/24): €80.5
17.517.2
8.28.5
31/3/24 30/6/24
Hedging volumes 20251/ TWh
MtM
(15/7/24):
140.7
138.3
131.2
126.6
€107.4
121.9
16.1
15.8
15.3
14.1
12.5
9.5
9.8
10.3
11.5
13.2
30/6/23
30/9/23
31/12/23
31/3/24
30/6/24
Historic contract prices
- FY2023: €167.1/MWh
- FY2022: €115.1/MWh
- FY2021: €54.8/MWh
Achieved contract price
Open volumes
Hedged volumes
- Hydro production excluding volumes for holders of interests (at cost) and volumes resulting from pumping.
Hydro segment
Facts and figures
- Higher generation from hydropower in HY 2024
- Hydropower: 17,292 GWh (+14.9%)
- Strong hydro coefficient in HY 2024 (1.12 vs. 0.95 in HY 2023)
- Storage power: 2,545 GWh (-3.1%)
- Lower average achieved prices
- Flexibility products decreased by €16.1m
Current information
- 480 MW Limberg III pumped-storage power plant project
- planned COD 2025
- 45 MW Reißeck II plus pumped storage power plant project
- Trial operation starting November 2024
- 11 MW Gratkorn run-of-river power plant project
‒ Trial operation started end of June 2024
EBITDA/ €m
1,984
1,501
*
HY 2023
HY 2024
Hydro coefficient (run-of-river)
1.46 1.43
1.01
1.04
1.05
1.08
1.00
long-term
0.99
0.92
0.88
0.96
0.86
average
HY 2023 (0.95)
HY 2024 (1.12)
January February
March
April
May
June
New renewables segment
Facts and figures
- Higher generation from wind power in HY 2024: 989 GWh (+81.1%)
- Austria 146 GWh (+24.1%)
- Germany 160 GWh (+57.0%)
- Romania 234 GWh (-14.6%)
- Spain 448 GWh
- Higher generation from photovoltaics in HY 2024: 210 GWh (+30.5%)
- Austria: 4 GWh
- Spain: 206 GWh (+29.6%)
EBITDA/ €m
109
88
HY 2023
*
HY 2024
Current information
- Project development continued in Austria, Germany, Spain, Romania, Italy and Albania
- Closing & start of operation of a 10 MW wind project in Austria
- Commissioning of a 50 MW solar power plant in Spain
- Closing of four wind farms with installed capacity of 30 MW in Germany
New renewables coefficient
1.10
1.03 0.98 0.96
1.12
1.13
long-term
0.99
0.93
0.92
0.83
0.86
0.77
average
HY 2023 (1.01)
HY 2024 (0.94)
January February
March
April
May
June
Sales segment
Facts and figures
- The increase in EBITDA was mainly due to lower procurement costs for electricity and gas
- Flexibility products decreased by €2.7m
- 482.000 end customers
Current information
- Focus on
- Batteries
- Commissioning of three battery projects with a capacity of 44 MW in Germany in 2023
- Projects totalling >400 MW under development to be realised in the coming years
‒ E-Mobility
EBITDA/ €m
16
-143
HY 2023
HY 2024*
The Sales segment comprises
- Trading
- Sales activities and
- Energy services
All other segments
Facts and figures
- Increased utilisation of CCGT Mellach
- EBITDA fell due to negative effects from the valuation of future energy deliveries and increased fuel expenses due to the increased use of the CCGT Mellach.
- Thermal Power: 423 GWh (+23.5%)
- CCGT Mellach: 421 GWh
- Flexibility products decreased by €6.3m
Current information
- CCGT Mellach no longer contracted from APG for congestion management
- Line 10 and line 20 operated on market-driven basis at least until 1 April 2025
- District heating power plant Mellach contracted from APG from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2024
EBITDA/ €m
37
10
HY 2023
*
HY 2024
KELAG contribution to financial result / €m
52
38
HY 2023
HY 2024
Grid segment
EBITDA Grid segment HY 2024: €175.9m (HY 2023: 295.5m)
Local GAAP: stable earnings (differences compensated by reg. account)
IFRS: volatile earnings (no regulatory account)
Contribution from APG in HY 2024 (IFRS): €128m EBITDA
APG WACC for regulatory period 2024 (nominal pre-tax)
- 4.16% for old assets with commissioning date up to 2022
- 4.88% for new assets with commissioning date in 2023
- 6.33% for new assets with commissioning date in 2024
- Expected WACC for 2024 in total: approx. 4.5%
- Yearly update of WACC for new assets for each tariff setting process until 2028
Contribution from GCA in HY 2024 (IFRS)
- €47m EBITDA
GCA TSO WACC for regulatory period (2021-2024)
- 4.98% nominal incl. capacity risk
GCA DSO WACC for regulatory period (2023-2027)
- 3.72% for existing assets, 6.33% for new assets; WACC for new assets to be reviewed annually
APG EBITDA/ €m
RAB 2023: €2,600m
RAB 2024: €2,834m
Approx.
230
184
128
HY 2023
HY 2024
Guidance APG *
2024E
GCA EBITDA/ €m
RAB 2023: €648m
RAB 2024: €641m
112
Approx.
80
47
HY 2023
HY 2024
Guidance GCA
2024E
Non-recurring effects
€m
Detail
HY 2024
EBITDA
0
Impairments
CCGT Mellach, GCA
-195
Operating result
Total
-195
Other financial result
Measurement of an obligation to return an interest (DKJ)
-17
Impairments
0
Reversal of impairments
HalloSonne participation
0
Financial result
-17
Taxes
Effects due to the non-recurring effects above
49
Minorities
Effects due to the non-recurring effects above
64
Group result
Total
-98
HY 2023
0
-15
-15
-1
-19
6
-13
8
0
-20
Key financial figures (1)
EBITDA/ €m
2,255
-22%
1,762
Group result/ €m
-29%
1,287 1,307
910
1,009
Reported
Adjusted
HY 2023
HY 2024
Additions to tangible assets (infrastructure) / €m
-22%
134
105
HY 2023
HY 2024
HY 2023
HY 2024
Additions to tangible assets (renewables business & others) / €m
+92%340
177
HY 2023
HY 2024
