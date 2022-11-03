Verbund : Investoren Präsentation Quartale 1-3/2022
VERBUND
Results for quarters 1-3/2022
Vienna, 3 November 2022
At a glance
Influencing factors
Higher average achieved contract prices due to higher spot and forward prices (Q1-3/2022: €111.6/MWh)
Hydro coefficient 16 percentage points below the long-term average (EBITDA effect approx. €640m) leading to electricity buy backs at high market prices to cover sold volumes (EBITDA effect approx. €350m)
Higher production from reservoirs
Negative valuation effects mainly from hedging of own generation due to increasing wholesale prices for electricity (EBITDA effect Q1-3/2022: approx. €310m)
Higher contribution from flexibility products (Q1-3/2022: €314.8m (+180.0%))
Positive contribution from full consolidation of Gas Connect Austria GmbH (full consolidation as at 31 May 2021)
Positive non-recurring effects of in total €82.6m
Development of results, cash flows and debt
Reported and adjusted EBITDA €1,933.3m (+68.0%)
Group result €1,065.2m (+81.4%), adjusted Group result €982.6m (+73.5%)
Operating cash flow €1,120.8m (+119.5%); Free cash flow after dividends €-628.4m
Net Debt €4,505.7m (+28.3%)
Guidance 2022 adjusted due to low hydro availability
EBITDA rep. & adj. approx. €2,800m - €3,300m; Group result reported approx. €1,530m - €1,880m
Pay-outratio 45% - 55% on adjusted Group result between approx. €1,450m - €1,800m
Hedging volumes 2022
1/ TWh
109.9
119.6
MtM
(24/10/22):
95.4
€127.3
79.0
56.3
62.0
13.4
10.0
7.9
5.5
2.9
0.8
12.0
15.3
17.3
19.4
21.2
21.2
30/6/21
30/9/21
31/12/21
31/3/22
30/6/22
30/9/22
Hedging volumes 2023
1/ TWh
177.8
115.5
94.1
55.1
60.9
66.7
22.1
20.1
19.6
16.2
14.8
13.1
* 12.7 *
3.4
5.4
5.9
9.3
10.7
30/6/21
30/9/21
31/12/21
31/3/22
30/6/22
30/9/22
MtM
(24/10/22):
€280.5
Additional hedging measures by options amounting to 1.8 TWh
Hedging volumes 2024
1 / TWh
131.4
97.8
101.6
20.1
20.1
19.4
5.5
5.5
6.2
*
31/3/22
30/6/22
*30/9/22
Additional hedging measures by options amounting to 1.8 TWh
MtM
(24/10/22): ‒ FY2021: €54.8/MWh
€219.9
FY2020: €44.6/MWh
FY2019: €39.0/MWh
1 Hydro production excluding volumes for holders of interests (at cost) and volumes resulting from pumping.
Achieved contract price
Open volumes
Hedged volumes
Hydro segment
Facts and figures
Lower generation from hydropower in Q1-3/2022
Hydropower: 20,836 GWh (-12.0%)
Lower hydro coefficient in Q1-3/2022 (0.84 vs. 0.99)
Storage power: 3,729 GWh (+2.5%)
Higher average achieved prices
Flexibility products increased by €137.8m
Current information
480 MW Limberg III pumped-storage power plant project
45 MW Reißeck II+ pumped storage power plant project
118 MW Jettenbach-Tögingrun-of-river power plant project
‒ finalized and in operation
EBITDA/
€m
+116%
1.815
842
*
Q1-3/2021
Q1-3/2022
Hydro coefficient (run-of-river)
0.99
1.03
0.94
0.93
0.86
0.75
long-term
average
Q1-3/2021 (0.99)
Q1-3/2022 (0.84)
Q1
Q2
Q3
New renewables segment
Facts and figures
‒ Higher generation from wind power in
Q1-3/2022: 718 GWh (+22.4%)
‒ Austria 168 GWh (+6.9%)
‒ Germany 128 GWh (+13.2%)
‒ Romania 371 GWh (+17.3%)
‒ Spain 51 GWh
Current information
Acquisition of operational renewables portfolio
(82 MWp) and development platform (~2,100 MW at an advanced stage) from Q-Energy in Spain
Acquisition of 171 MW wind-/PV projects from Capital Energy in Spain
Acquisition of 147.6 MWp solar park project from BayWa r.e. in Southern Spain *
JLW PV cooperation in Germany **
Q1-3/2021
Q1-3/2022
New renewables coefficient
1.06
1.00
0.99
0.93
0.86
0.81
long-term
average
Q1-3/2021 (0.88)
Q1-3/2022 (1.01)
Sales 2022
7 678 M
7 574 M
7 574 M
Net income 2022
1 774 M
1 749 M
1 749 M
Net Debt 2022
2 219 M
2 189 M
2 189 M
P/E ratio 2022
15,8x
Yield 2022
4,21%
Capitalization
28 036 M
27 655 M
27 655 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,94x
EV / Sales 2023
3,85x
Nbr of Employees
3 625
Free-Float
34,3%
Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
80,70 €
Average target price
92,95 €
Spread / Average Target
15,2%
