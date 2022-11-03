Advanced search
Verbund : Investoren Präsentation Quartale 1-3/2022

11/03/2022 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VERBUND

Results for quarters 1-3/2022

Vienna, 3 November 2022

At a glance

Influencing factors

  • Higher average achieved contract prices due to higher spot and forward prices (Q1-3/2022: €111.6/MWh)
  • Hydro coefficient 16 percentage points below the long-term average (EBITDA effect approx. €640m) leading to electricity buy backs at high market prices to cover sold volumes (EBITDA effect approx. €350m)
  • Higher production from reservoirs
  • Negative valuation effects mainly from hedging of own generation due to increasing wholesale prices for electricity (EBITDA effect Q1-3/2022: approx. €310m)
  • Higher contribution from flexibility products (Q1-3/2022: €314.8m (+180.0%))
  • Positive contribution from full consolidation of Gas Connect Austria GmbH (full consolidation as at 31 May 2021)
  • Positive non-recurring effects of in total €82.6m

Development of results, cash flows and debt

  • Reported and adjusted EBITDA €1,933.3m (+68.0%)
  • Group result €1,065.2m (+81.4%), adjusted Group result €982.6m (+73.5%)
  • Operating cash flow €1,120.8m (+119.5%); Free cash flow after dividends €-628.4m
  • Net Debt €4,505.7m (+28.3%)

Guidance 2022 adjusted due to low hydro availability

  • EBITDA rep. & adj. approx. €2,800m - €3,300m; Group result reported approx. €1,530m - €1,880m
  • Pay-outratio 45% - 55% on adjusted Group result between approx. €1,450m - €1,800m

Page 2

Hedging volumes

Hedging volumes 20221/ TWh

109.9

119.6

MtM

(24/10/22):

95.4

€127.3

79.0

56.3

62.0

13.4

10.0

7.9

5.5

2.9

0.8

12.0

15.3

17.3

19.4

21.2

21.2

30/6/21

30/9/21

31/12/21

31/3/22

30/6/22

30/9/22

Hedging volumes 20231/ TWh

177.8

115.5

94.1

55.1

60.9

66.7

22.1

20.1

19.6

16.2

14.8

13.1

* 12.7*

3.4

5.4

5.9

9.3

10.7

30/6/21

30/9/21

31/12/21

31/3/22

30/6/22

30/9/22

MtM

(24/10/22):

€280.5

  • Additional hedging measures by options amounting to 1.8 TWh

Hedging volumes 20241 / TWh

Historic contract prices

131.4

97.8

101.6

20.1

20.1

19.4

5.5

5.5

6.2 *

31/3/22

30/6/22

*30/9/22

  • Additional hedging measures by options amounting to 1.8 TWh

MtM

(24/10/22): FY2021: €54.8/MWh

€219.9

  • FY2020: €44.6/MWh
  • FY2019: €39.0/MWh

Page 3

1 Hydro production excluding volumes for holders of interests (at cost) and volumes resulting from pumping.

Achieved contract price

Open volumes

Hedged volumes

Hydro segment

Facts and figures

  • Lower generation from hydropower in Q1-3/2022
    • Hydropower: 20,836 GWh (-12.0%)
      • Lower hydro coefficient in Q1-3/2022 (0.84 vs. 0.99)
      • Storage power: 3,729 GWh (+2.5%)
  • Higher average achieved prices
  • Flexibility products increased by €137.8m

Current information

  • 480 MW Limberg III pumped-storage power plant project
    • planned COD 2025
  • 45 MW Reißeck II+ pumped storage power plant project
    • planned COD 2023
  • 118 MW Jettenbach-Tögingrun-of-river power plant project

finalized and in operation

EBITDA/ €m

+116%1.815

842

*

Q1-3/2021Q1-3/2022

Hydro coefficient (run-of-river)

0.99

1.03

0.94

0.93

0.86

0.75

long-term

average

Q1-3/2021 (0.99)

Q1-3/2022 (0.84)

Page 4

Q1

Q2

Q3

New renewables segment

Facts and figures

Higher generation from wind power in

Q1-3/2022: 718 GWh (+22.4%)

Austria 168 GWh (+6.9%)

Germany 128 GWh (+13.2%)

Romania 371 GWh (+17.3%)

Spain 51 GWh

EBITDA/ €m

+236%

27

90

*

Photovoltaic: 3.5 GWh

Current information

  • Acquisition of operational renewables portfolio
    (82 MWp) and development platform (~2,100 MW at an advanced stage) from Q-Energy in Spain
  • Acquisition of 171 MW wind-/PV projects from Capital Energy in Spain
  • Acquisition of 147.6 MWp solar park project from BayWa r.e. in Southern Spain *
  • JLW PV cooperation in Germany **

Q1-3/2021Q1-3/2022

New renewables coefficient

1.06

1.00

0.99

0.93

0.86

0.81

long-term

average

Q1-3/2021 (0.88)

Q1-3/2022 (1.01)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Page 5

* 11/2021 ** 4/2021

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Verbund AG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 07:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
