Verbund : Investoren Präsentation Quartale 1-3/2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 7 678 M 7 574 M 7 574 M Net income 2022 1 774 M 1 749 M 1 749 M Net Debt 2022 2 219 M 2 189 M 2 189 M P/E ratio 2022 15,8x Yield 2022 4,21% Capitalization 28 036 M 27 655 M 27 655 M EV / Sales 2022 3,94x EV / Sales 2023 3,85x Nbr of Employees 3 625 Free-Float 34,3% Chart VERBUND AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 80,70 € Average target price 92,95 € Spread / Average Target 15,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Michael Strugl Vice Chairman-Management Board Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer Martin Ohneberg Chairman-Supervisory Board Karl Stadler Head-Corporate Governance & Compliance Jürgen Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VERBUND AG -19.62% 27 655 NEXTERA ENERGY -17.22% 152 683 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -11.46% 72 177 SOUTHERN COMPANY -5.51% 71 275 IBERDROLA, S.A. -1.73% 63 546 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -12.12% 58 042