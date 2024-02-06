Stock VER VERBUND AG
07:06pm VERBUND : Opinion change, from Add to Reduce Alphavalue
Feb. 05 Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past Alphavalue
Verbund AG is Austria's leading producer and supplier of electricity. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity (84.5%): 63.4 TWh sold in 2022 (of which primarily 30.7 TWh in Austria, 27.5 TWh in Germany and 4.4 TWh in France). At the end of 2022, the group had 163 hydraulic plants, 163 wind parks, 4 solar parks and 2 thermal plants; - electricity transportation (12.7%): operation of a high-voltage electrical network of 6,959 km; - other (2.8%): consult engineering, consulting, telecommunications and tourism services, etc.
Electric Utilities
2024-03-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , ATX Austrian
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
73.85 EUR
Average target price
76.98 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+4.24%
1st Jan change Capi.
VERBUND AG Stock Verbund AG
-15.05% 27 520 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-7.49% 115 B $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-9.01% 73 716 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-1.89% 73 410 M $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-3.81% 73 268 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-9.72% 66 754 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+11.26% 40 571 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-4.75% 40 387 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-4.49% 37 396 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
-9.71% 34 926 M $
