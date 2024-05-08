Verbund AG is Austria's leading producer and supplier of electricity. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity (84.5%): 63.4 TWh sold in 2022 (of which primarily 30.7 TWh in Austria, 27.5 TWh in Germany and 4.4 TWh in France). At the end of 2022, the group had 163 hydraulic plants, 163 wind parks, 4 solar parks and 2 thermal plants; - electricity transportation (12.7%): operation of a high-voltage electrical network of 6,959 km; - other (2.8%): consult engineering, consulting, telecommunications and tourism services, etc.

Sector Electric Utilities