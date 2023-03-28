Verbund Reappoints CEO, CFO for Another Term

By Cecilia Butini

Verbund AG said late Monday that Michael Strugl has been reappointed as chief executive for another five years, and that Chief Financial Officer Peter F. Kollmann has also been reappointed to his position.

Mr. Kollmann's reappointment is for four years with the option to extend for a further year, while he has also been appointed chairman of the executive board, the Austrian utility company said.

In addition, the company has reappointed Achim Kaspar to the executive board, while Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler, who is currently chairwoman of the executive board of German company Enercity AG, has been newly appointed to the board.

Ms. Zapreva-Hennerbichler's term will last two years starting on Jan. 1, 2024, with the option to extend for another two years, and her focus will be on new renewable generation and hydrogen, the company said.

