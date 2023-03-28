Advanced search
    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:50:01 2023-03-28 am EDT
74.00 EUR   +0.48%
01:35aVerbund Reappoints CEO, CFO for Another Term
DJ
03/27Verbund Ag : VERBUND's Supervisory Board appoints Executive Board of VERBUND AG
EQ
03/24Agm : VERBUND AG: Notice to convene the 76th Annual General Meeting
EQ
Verbund Reappoints CEO, CFO for Another Term

03/28/2023 | 01:35am EDT
By Cecilia Butini


Verbund AG said late Monday that Michael Strugl has been reappointed as chief executive for another five years, and that Chief Financial Officer Peter F. Kollmann has also been reappointed to his position.

Mr. Kollmann's reappointment is for four years with the option to extend for a further year, while he has also been appointed chairman of the executive board, the Austrian utility company said.

In addition, the company has reappointed Achim Kaspar to the executive board, while Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler, who is currently chairwoman of the executive board of German company Enercity AG, has been newly appointed to the board.

Ms. Zapreva-Hennerbichler's term will last two years starting on Jan. 1, 2024, with the option to extend for another two years, and her focus will be on new renewable generation and hydrogen, the company said.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 0134ET

Financials
Sales 2023 6 634 M 7 153 M 7 153 M
Net income 2023 2 512 M 2 708 M 2 708 M
Net Debt 2023 1 627 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 4,66%
Capitalization 25 587 M 27 587 M 27 587 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
EV / Sales 2024 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 005
Free-Float 34,3%
Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 73,65 €
Average target price 92,07 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Strugl Vice Chairman-Management Board
Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ohneberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Stadler Head-Corporate Governance & Compliance
Jürgen Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERBUND AG-6.36%27 587
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.76%149 937
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.33%76 954
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.95%74 307
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.37%72 973
ENEL S.P.A.8.63%59 852
