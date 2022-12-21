Advanced search
    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:02 2022-12-21 am EST
80.03 EUR   +1.75%
10:17aVerbund Sees EUR1.8 Billion Hit From Austrian Energy Law
DJ
07:13aVerbund Flags EUR2.1 Billion Profit Levy in FY23 Amid New Tax Rules Across Europe
MT
06:27aVerbund Ag : Impact on VERBUND of the levy on excess profits
EQ
Verbund Sees EUR1.8 Billion Hit From Austrian Energy Law

12/21/2022 | 10:17am EST
By Christian Moess Laursen


Verbund AG on Wednesday set out the expected hit to earnings from a new Austrian law capping energy prices as well as measures passed in other European countries.

The utility expects a negative impact of 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion) to its earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization due to the Austrian law, which places a levy on revenue gained above a certain price cap.

Verbund is also affected by a similar cap in Germany, from which it will suffer a further earnings loss of EUR300 million, it said. Market interventions in Spain and Romania will also affect the company.

The expected earnings hit is based on current market data and figures, and could differ according to further developments, Verbund said.

The Austrian law levies 90% of all revenue above EUR140 per megawatt-hour achieved between Dec. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2023, Verbund said. The limit can however be raised to EUR176 per megawatt-hour if companies invest sufficiently in renewable energy or energy efficiency.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1016ET

Analyst Recommendations on VERBUND AG
Financials
Sales 2022 7 293 M 7 750 M 7 750 M
Net income 2022 1 649 M 1 752 M 1 752 M
Net Debt 2022 2 983 M 3 170 M 3 170 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 27 324 M 29 037 M 29 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 487
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart VERBUND AG
Duration : Period :
Verbund AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 78,65 €
Average target price 89,69 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Strugl Vice Chairman-Management Board
Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ohneberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Stadler Head-Corporate Governance & Compliance
Jürgen Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERBUND AG-20.48%29 037
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.54%165 968
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.47%77 168
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%75 561
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.84%72 012
ENEL S.P.A.-28.37%54 489