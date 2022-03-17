Log in
    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
03/17 05:15:47 am EDT
95.9 EUR   +6.50%
04:53aVerbund Shares Rise on Strong 2021 Results
DJ
03:23aVerbund's FY21 Profit Soars 38% Amid Surge in Wholesale Electricity Prices in Europe
MT
03:11aVERBUND : Integrated Annual Report 2021
PU
Verbund Shares Rise on Strong 2021 Results

03/17/2022 | 04:53am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


Verbund AG's shares rose on Thursday after the company reported a strong performance for 2021, driven by a sharp rise in wholesale electricity prices across Europe.

The Austrian electricity provider said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 22.1% on year, boosted by a marked rise in prices on spot markets and for short-term futures. Revenue climbed 38.5%.

At 0830 GMT, shares traded 6.4% higher at EUR95.85.

Verbund said it expects earnings to increase in 2022, with Ebitda in the range of around 2.6 billion to 3.5 billion euros ($2.87 billion-$3.86 billion), and net profit of about EUR1.4 billion to EUR2 billion.

The company's dividend proposal of EUR1.05 a share for 2021 is 40% higher compared with the previous year.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 0452ET

Financials
Sales 2021 3 643 M 4 008 M 4 008 M
Net income 2021 773 M 850 M 850 M
Net Debt 2021 1 812 M 1 994 M 1 994 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 31 285 M 34 428 M 34 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,09x
EV / Sales 2022 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 870
Free-Float -
Chart VERBUND AG
Verbund AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 90,05 €
Average target price 82,88 €
Spread / Average Target -7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Strugl Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ohneberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Stadler Head-Corporate Governance & Compliance
Jürgen Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERBUND AG-8.95%34 428
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.62%161 946
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.02%81 529
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.09%72 647
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.11%68 343
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.80%65 453