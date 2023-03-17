AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Verditek shares surge on contract win

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Verditek PLC, up 22% at 0.82 pence, 12-month range 0.45p-3.00p. The solar panels maker signs an exclusive three-year supply agreement with Swedish company Lindab Profil AB. While Lindab has no minimum purchasing obligations, and there is no guarantee that it will place any orders, Verditek has already supplied over EUR100,000 worth of panels to Lindab for a number of projects, it says. Friday's price action means Verditek shares are now higher than they were on February 17, the trading day before it informed the market that it had received notice of its distribution agreement with partner Bradclad Group being terminated.

----------

Tekcapital PLC, up 4.3% at 15.65 pence, 12-month range 14.75p-37.80p. The company says its Guident Ltd investee has seen "greater commercial traction" for its remote monitoring and control software for autonomous vehicles. Since the start of 2023, Guident's sales pipeline has grown. Guident will soon provide its services to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority with a first purchase order from the contract due shortly.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Purplebricks Group PLC, down 9.6% at 7.01p, 12-month range 6.50p-30.50p. It had surged more than 15% on Wednesday after the online estate agent confirmed it has been in talks with Strike Ltd over Strike's potential participation in a formal sale process. While Strike is not currently participating in the process, Purplebricks shares still had surged. They now are down 15% over the past week and 68% over the past year.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.