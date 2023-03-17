Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Verditek PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VDTK   GB00BF2C0424

VERDITEK PLC

(VDTK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:34:27 2023-03-17 am EDT
0.8970 GBX   +32.89%
06:50aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Verditek shares surge on contract win
AN
06:02aVerditek shares jump on three-year supply agreement with Lindab
AN
03:54aEmis takeover and BT Openreach get watchdog scrutiny
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Verditek shares surge on contract win

03/17/2023 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Verditek PLC, up 22% at 0.82 pence, 12-month range 0.45p-3.00p. The solar panels maker signs an exclusive three-year supply agreement with Swedish company Lindab Profil AB. While Lindab has no minimum purchasing obligations, and there is no guarantee that it will place any orders, Verditek has already supplied over EUR100,000 worth of panels to Lindab for a number of projects, it says. Friday's price action means Verditek shares are now higher than they were on February 17, the trading day before it informed the market that it had received notice of its distribution agreement with partner Bradclad Group being terminated.

----------

Tekcapital PLC, up 4.3% at 15.65 pence, 12-month range 14.75p-37.80p. The company says its Guident Ltd investee has seen "greater commercial traction" for its remote monitoring and control software for autonomous vehicles. Since the start of 2023, Guident's sales pipeline has grown. Guident will soon provide its services to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority with a first purchase order from the contract due shortly.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Purplebricks Group PLC, down 9.6% at 7.01p, 12-month range 6.50p-30.50p. It had surged more than 15% on Wednesday after the online estate agent confirmed it has been in talks with Strike Ltd over Strike's potential participation in a formal sale process. While Strike is not currently participating in the process, Purplebricks shares still had surged. They now are down 15% over the past week and 68% over the past year.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) 0.81% 152.7 Delayed Quote.21.19%
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC -7.10% 7.146 Delayed Quote.-19.27%
TEKCAPITAL PLC 4.67% 15.62 Delayed Quote.-21.05%
VERDITEK PLC 24.44% 0.897 Delayed Quote.22.73%
All news about VERDITEK PLC
06:50aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Verditek shares surge on contract win
AN
06:02aVerditek shares jump on three-year supply agreement with Lindab
AN
03:54aEmis takeover and BT Openreach get watchdog scrutiny
AN
03:00aVerditek Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement with Lindab Profil AB
CI
02/20Verditek Says Bradclad Distribution Deal Terminated; Stock Plunges 19%
MT
02/20Verditek shares fall nearly 20% as partner Bradclad ends agreement
AN
02/20AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Mosman wins sacred site certificate at Amadeu..
AN
02/20Tepid start in Europe but FTSE stays above 8,000
AN
2022Verditek Down 33% After Exclusive Distribution Agreement for JV Ends
MT
2022Verditek PLC Enters into Distribution Agreement
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,11 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2021 -0,99 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net Debt 2021 0,27 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,99 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 344x
EV / Sales 2021 86,8x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart VERDITEK PLC
Duration : Period :
Verditek PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERDITEK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert James Richards Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vicki Johnson Chief Financial Officer
David Linsay Willetts Non-Executive Chairman
George Francis Katzaros Non-Executive Director
Gavin Mark Mayhew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERDITEK PLC22.73%4
NYOCOR CO., LTD.-4.56%2 001
ZHEJIANG SUNOREN SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.6.99%1 143
ALTUS POWER, INC.-11.50%917
7C SOLARPARKEN AG-9.84%319
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.59%126