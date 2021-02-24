Log in
02/23 04:10:00 pm
38.33 USD   +3.18%
VEREIT : Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

02/24/2021 | 06:32am EST
About the Data

Tenants, Trademarks and Logos

VEREIT is not affiliated with, is not endorsed by, does not endorse and is not sponsored by or a sponsor of the products or services pictured or mentioned. The names, logos and all related product and service names, design marks and slogans are the trademarks or service marks of their respective companies.

This data and other information described herein are as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and based on Annualized Rental Income ("ARI"), unless otherwise indicated. Future performance may not be consistent with past performance and is subject to change and inherent risks and uncertainties. This information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections contained in VEREIT, Inc.'s (the "Company," "VEREIT," "us," "our" and "we") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Rent collection percentages disclosed are based on contractual rent and recoveries paid by tenants to cover estimated tax, insurance and common area maintenance expenses, including the Company's pro rata share of such amounts related to properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. Percentages for 2020 are calculated using a denominator that reflects pre-COVID-19 rents that has not been adjusted for any rent relief granted. Percentages for 2021 are based on the terms of the lease agreements in effect at January 1, 2021 and exclude rent due and cash received for leases being accounted for on a cash basis as of January 1, 2021. This change better reflects normalized collections and has a very modest impact of approximately 1.0%. Percentages for both years also exclude any tenants in bankruptcy prior to the pandemic.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company updated its definition of Normalized EBITDA to include the impact of straight-line rent, in order to be consistent with peer companies. The Company recast the data presented for prior periods, including ratios impacted by the change.

Prior period shares and per share amounts have been updated to reflect the reverse stock split.

For definitions and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures and operating metrics, please view the Definitions & Reconciliations section of this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein contains "forward-looking statements" which reflect the Company's expectations and projections regarding future events and plans, the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and business, including leasing and occupancy, acquisitions, dispositions, rent receipts, rent relief requests, rent relief granted, the payment of future dividends, the Company's growth and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business. Generally, the words "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "goals," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available and involve a number of known and unknown assumptions and risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual events and plans or could cause the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further, information regarding historical rent collections should not serve as an indication of future rent collections.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: the Company's ability to meet its 2021 guidance; the duration and extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the businesses of our tenants (including their ability to timely make rental payments) and the economy generally; federal, state or local legislation or regulation that could impact the timely payment of rent by tenants in light of COVID-19; the Company's ability to renew leases, lease vacant space or re-lease space as leases expire on favorable terms or at all; risks associated with tenant, geographic and industry concentrations with respect to the Company's properties; risks accompanying the management of its industrial and office partnerships; the impact of impairment charges in respect of certain of the Company's properties; unexpected costs or liabilities that may arise from potential dispositions, including related to limited partnership, tenant-in-common and Delaware statutory trust real estate programs and the Company's management with respect to such programs; competition in the acquisition and disposition of properties and in the leasing of its properties including that the Company may be unable to acquire, dispose of, or lease properties on advantageous terms or at all; risks associated with bankruptcies or insolvencies of tenants, from tenant defaults generally or from the unpredictability of the business plans and financial condition of the Company's tenants, which are heightened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to access capital markets (including on attractive terms) as a result of the impact of COVID-19; risks associated with the Company's substantial indebtedness, including that such indebtedness may affect the Company's ability to pay dividends and that the terms and restrictions within the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness may restrict its borrowing and operating flexibility; the ability to retain or hire key personnel; and the continuation or deterioration of current market conditions. Additional factors that may affect future results are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website atwww.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contents

Company Overview

5

Covid-19 Impacts

13

Portfolio Metrics & Analysis

20

Credit Metrics and Capital Structure

29

Operating Highlights & Guidance

32

Definitions & Reconciliations

35

Contact Information

44

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VEREIT Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 11:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
