    VER   US92339V3087

VEREIT, INC.

(VER)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/08 04:10:00 pm
47.01 USD   -1.01%
05:24pVEREIT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pREALTY INCOME : Plans Exchange Offer for VeREIT Debt
MT
04:22pVEREIT : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A
PU
VEREIT : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

10/08/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
ver-20211008


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 8, 2021
VEREIT, INC.
VEREIT OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, L.P.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Maryland 001-35263 45-2482685
Delaware 333-197780 45-1255683
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
2325 E. Camelback Road, 9th Floor
Phoenix, AZ 85016
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(800) 606-3610
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
Title of each class: Trading symbol(s): Name of each exchange on which registered:
Common Stock $0.01 par value per share (VEREIT, Inc.) VER New York Stock Exchange
6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock $0.01 par value per share (VEREIT, Inc.) VER PRF New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
VEREIT, Inc. VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P.
Emerging growth company
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
VEREIT, Inc. ¨ VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P. o




Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On October 8, 2021, Realty Income Corporation ("Realty Income") announced the commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for all of the outstanding series of unsecured notes issued by VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P., and guaranteed by VEREIT, Inc. ("VEREIT"), its general partner. The exchange offers and consent solicitations are being conducted in connection with, and are conditioned upon the completion of, the previously announced merger of VEREIT and Realty Income which is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The information set forth in this Item 7.01 is deemed to be "furnished" and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information set forth in this Item 7.01, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, each registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

VEREIT, INC.
By: /s/ Lauren Goldberg
Name: Lauren Goldberg
Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
VEREIT OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, L.P.
By: VEREIT, Inc., its sole general partner
By: /s/ Lauren Goldberg
Name: Lauren Goldberg
Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary


Date: October 8, 2021

Disclaimer

VEREIT Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 21:31:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
