Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

On May 10, 2024, as part of the rebranding, Crescent Point Energy Corp. changed its name to Veren Inc., and the subsidiaries have changed their names accordingly.

On May 10, 2024, as part of the rebranding, Crescent Point Energy Corp. has changed its name to Veren Inc., and the subsidiaries have changed their names accordingly.

Introduction

This Report contains payments to government entities made by Veren Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Veren") for the year ended December 31, 2023, as per the Government of Canada's requirement to report under the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act S.C.

2014, c.39, s.376 ("the Act").

Basis of preparation

This Report has been prepared in accordance with the Act and the current Technical Reporting Specifications as published by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan").

Payee

For purposes of the Act, a payee is:

Any government in Canada or in a foreign state. A body that is established by two or more governments Any trust, board, commission, corporation or body or other authority that is established to exercise or perform, or that exercises or performs, a power, duty or function of a government for a government referred to in paragraph (a) above or a body referred to in paragraph (b) above.

Payees include governments at any level, including national, regional, state/provincial or local/municipal levels. Payees include Crown corporations and other state-owned enterprises that are exercising or performing a power, duty or function of government.

Indigenous groups and organizations within Canada and in other jurisdictions may be regarded as governments for purposes of qualifying as a payee under the Act.

Activities

Payments made by Veren arising from activities pertaining to the key phases of commercial development of oil, gas and minerals are included in this Report. Excluded from the Report are payments that are not related to Veren's commercial development activities, as defined by the Act and the ESTMA Guidance published by NRCan.

Project

Payments are reported on a cash generating unit (CGU) level as determined for financial statement reporting purposes. Those payments which are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on a cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment. All payments made by Veren in this Report were on a cash basis with the exception of the Alberta oil crown royalty.