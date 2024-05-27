UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Veren Inc.

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Date submitted

5/27/2024

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E199156

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:

E490061 Veren Partnership, E707333 Veren U.S. Corp., E976960 Veren Holdings Ltd., E400251 Veren LNG Corp., E597558

Veren Rockies Corp., E024996 Inception General Partner Inc.

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Michael Politeski

Position Title

Senior Vice President, Finance & Treasurer

Date

5/27/2024

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Reporting Entity Name

Veren Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E199156

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E490061 Veren Partnership, E707333 Veren U.S. Corp., E976960 Veren Holdings Ltd., E400251 Veren LNG Corp., E597558 Veren Rockies Corp., E024996 Inception General Partner Inc.

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Country

1

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

34

Payee Name

Received Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Notes

Agriculture & Agri-Food Canada, Competition Bureau,

Canada

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

Environment and Climate Control Canada, Receiver

420,000

420,000

General for Canada, Receiver General for Canada

Public Lands/Frontier Lands Management Division

Canada

INDIAN OIL AND GAS CANADA

Indian Oil & Gas Canada, Receiver General for Canada

1,870,000

490,000

2,360,000

ABSA, Alberta Energy Regulator, Alberta Infrastructure

& Transportation, Alberta Petroleum Marketing

Royalties include payments in kind of

Canada -Alberta

GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA

Commission, Alberta Securities Commission,

210,000

144,280,000

5,210,000

26,790,000

176,490,000

$53.8MM for 562,106 boe at Veren's

Government of Alberta, Minister of Finance-AB, Special

realized price.

Areas Board

Minister of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture,

Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy & Resources,

Saskatchewan Power Corporation, Saskatchewan

Canada -Saskatchewan

GOVERNMENT OF SASKATCHEWAN

Abilities Council, Saskatchewan Power Corporation ,

53,460,000

86,930,000

7,610,000

1,540,000

149,540,000

Saskatchewan Safety Council, SaskTel, Technical

Safety Authority of Saskatchewan, University of

Regina,University of Saskatchewan, Water Security

Agency

Canada

ALEXANDER FIRST NATION

Alexander First Nation, Alexander Industry Relations

140,000

140,000

Corporation, Alexander Safety

Canada

ELIZABETH METIS SETTLEMENT

280,000

280,000

Canada

FISHING LAKE METIS SETTLEMENT

130,000

130,000

Canada

FLYING DUST FIRST NATION

Flying Dust First Nation, Flying Energy Oil & Gas

130,000

130,000

Limited

Canada

STURGEON LAKE CREE NATION

Surgeon Lake Cree Nation, Sturgeon County

270,000

270,000

Canada

SWAN RIVER FIRST NATION

110,000

110,000

Canada -Alberta

COUNTY OF BIG LAKES

2,180,000

2,180,000

Canada -Alberta

COUNTY OF WOODLANDS

380,000

380,000

Canada -Alberta

COUNTY OF YELLOWHEAD

120,000

120,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF FOOTHILLS

Municipal District of Foothills No. 31, Foothills Regional

1,220,000

1,220,000

Service Commission

Canada -Saskatchewan

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW

3,960,000

3,960,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF ARLINGTON

2,970,000

2,970,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF BENSON

790,000

790,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF BONE CREEK

720,000

720,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF BROCK

960,000

380,000

1,340,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF CAMBRIA

1,790,000

1,790,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF CARMICHAEL

620,000

620,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF CYMRI

240,000

240,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF FRONTIER

550,000

550,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF GOLDEN WEST

550,000

550,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF GRIFFIN

1,420,000

1,420,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF HAZELWOOD

500,000

500,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF LAKE ALMA

320,000

320,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF RENO

110,000

110,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF RIVERSIDE

1,140,000

1,140,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF SURPRISE VALLEY

190,000

190,000

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Reporting Entity Name

Veren Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E199156

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E490061 Veren Partnership, E707333 Veren U.S. Corp., E976960 Veren Holdings Ltd., E400251 Veren LNG Corp., E597558 Veren Rockies Corp., E024996 Inception General Partner Inc.

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Country

1

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

34

Payee Name

Received Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Notes

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF TECUMSEH

5,410,000

300,000

5,710,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF WEBB

150,000

150,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF WHITE VALLEY

2,390,000

2,390,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF SOURIS VALLEY

1,890,000

1,890,000

United States of America

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA

North Dakota Department of Trust Lands, North Dakota

61,370,000

8,060,000

69,430,000

USD converted to Canadian equivalent at

Office of State Tax Commissioner, State of North Dakota

the December 31, 2023 rate of 1.3205

Additional Notes:

On May 10, 2024, as part of the rebranding, Crescent Point Energy Corp. changed its name to Veren Inc., and the subsidiaries have changed their names accordingly.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Reporting Entity Name

Veren Inc.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E199156

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E490061 Veren Partnership, E707333 Veren U.S. Corp., E976960 Veren Holdings Ltd., E400251 Veren LNG Corp., E597558 Veren Rockies Corp., E024996

necessary)

Inception General Partner Inc.

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada

Corporate

43,010,000

-

220,000

20,000

43,250,000

Royalties include payments

Canada -Alberta

Alberta

8,060,000

145,980,000

6,470,000

26,790,000

187,300,000

in kind of $53.8MM for

562,106 boe at Veren's

realized price.

Canada -Saskatchewan

SW Saskatchewan

9,720,000

54,750,000

3,340,000

-

67,810,000

Canada -Saskatchewan

SE Saskatchewan

23,450,000

33,160,000

4,630,000

1,520,000

62,760,000

USD converted to Canadian

United States of America

USA

61,370,000

8,060,000

-

-

69,430,000

equivalent at the December

31, 2023 rate of 1.3205

Additional Notes3:

On May 10, 2024, as part of the rebranding, Crescent Point Energy Corp. has changed its name to Veren Inc., and the subsidiaries have changed their names accordingly.

Introduction

This Report contains payments to government entities made by Veren Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Veren") for the year ended December 31, 2023, as per the Government of Canada's requirement to report under the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act S.C.

2014, c.39, s.376 ("the Act").

Basis of preparation

This Report has been prepared in accordance with the Act and the current Technical Reporting Specifications as published by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan").

Payee

For purposes of the Act, a payee is:

  1. Any government in Canada or in a foreign state.
  2. A body that is established by two or more governments
  3. Any trust, board, commission, corporation or body or other authority that is established to exercise or perform, or that exercises or performs, a power, duty or function of a government for a government referred to in paragraph (a) above or a body referred to in paragraph (b) above.

Payees include governments at any level, including national, regional, state/provincial or local/municipal levels. Payees include Crown corporations and other state-owned enterprises that are exercising or performing a power, duty or function of government.

Indigenous groups and organizations within Canada and in other jurisdictions may be regarded as governments for purposes of qualifying as a payee under the Act.

Activities

Payments made by Veren arising from activities pertaining to the key phases of commercial development of oil, gas and minerals are included in this Report. Excluded from the Report are payments that are not related to Veren's commercial development activities, as defined by the Act and the ESTMA Guidance published by NRCan.

Project

Payments are reported on a cash generating unit (CGU) level as determined for financial statement reporting purposes. Those payments which are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on a cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment. All payments made by Veren in this Report were on a cash basis with the exception of the Alberta oil crown royalty.

The Alberta oil crown royalty payment was made in-kind by allocating volumes to APMC. The value of the crown royalty volume is calculated based on the market price received by Veren each month.

All payments made in foreign currencies are converted to the Canadian equivalent based on the year end foreign exchange rate. Payments to the "same payee" that meet or exceed $100,000 Canadian equivalent in one category of payment are disclosed and rounded to the nearest $10,000.

Joint control

Where Veren or any of its subsidiaries make a payment (cash or take in-kind) directly to a Payee arising from a project, regardless of whether Veren is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed irrespective of whether costs are subsequently recovered through cost sharing arrangements. Payments made by other entities with which Veren has a joint venture agreement are excluded except for certain payments made for Veren's non-operated assets whereby the operator is not subject to the Act. These payments are included based on the best information available as disclosed by the operators.

Payment Categories

Payment amounts are reported under the following payment categories.

Taxes

These are payments made for taxes on income, profits or production in relation to the commercial development of oil, gas or minerals. Excluded are taxes levied on consumption and personal income tax.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken. Royalties paid in-kind are included.

Fees

The payments in this category include rental fees, regulatory charges as well as fees for licenses, permits or concessions. Amounts paid in ordinary course commercial transactions in exchange for services provided by a payee are excluded.

Production entitlements

These are payments pertaining to a payee's share of oil, gas or mineral production under a production sharing agreement or similar contractual or legislated arrangement. There were no reportable production entitlement payments made to a payee during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Bonuses

These are payments made to a payee for signing, discovery, production and any other type of bonuses paid in relation to the commercial development of oil, gas or minerals.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a payee as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. There were no reportable dividend payments made to a payee during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Infrastructure improvement payments

These are payments made to a payee which relate to the construction of infrastructure (i.e., road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the operational activities of Veren. The assignment or transfer of infrastructure no longer substantially dedicated for the operational activities of Veren would also be included in these payments. There were no reportable infrastructure improvement payments made to a payee during the year ended December 31, 2023.

