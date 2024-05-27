UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Veren Inc.
Reporting Year
From
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Date submitted
5/27/2024
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E199156
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:
E490061 Veren Partnership, E707333 Veren U.S. Corp., E976960 Veren Holdings Ltd., E400251 Veren LNG Corp., E597558
Veren Rockies Corp., E024996 Inception General Partner Inc.
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Michael Politeski
Position Title
Senior Vice President, Finance & Treasurer
Date
5/27/2024
Payments by Payee
Country
1
Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
34
Payee Name
Received Payments2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Notes
Agriculture & Agri-Food Canada, Competition Bureau,
Canada
GOVERNMENT OF CANADA
Environment and Climate Control Canada, Receiver
420,000
420,000
General for Canada, Receiver General for Canada
Public Lands/Frontier Lands Management Division
Canada
INDIAN OIL AND GAS CANADA
Indian Oil & Gas Canada, Receiver General for Canada
1,870,000
490,000
2,360,000
ABSA, Alberta Energy Regulator, Alberta Infrastructure
& Transportation, Alberta Petroleum Marketing
Royalties include payments in kind of
Canada -Alberta
GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA
Commission, Alberta Securities Commission,
210,000
144,280,000
5,210,000
26,790,000
176,490,000
$53.8MM for 562,106 boe at Veren's
Government of Alberta, Minister of Finance-AB, Special
realized price.
Areas Board
Minister of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture,
Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy & Resources,
Saskatchewan Power Corporation, Saskatchewan
Canada -Saskatchewan
GOVERNMENT OF SASKATCHEWAN
Abilities Council, Saskatchewan Power Corporation ,
53,460,000
86,930,000
7,610,000
1,540,000
149,540,000
Saskatchewan Safety Council, SaskTel, Technical
Safety Authority of Saskatchewan, University of
Regina,University of Saskatchewan, Water Security
Agency
Canada
ALEXANDER FIRST NATION
Alexander First Nation, Alexander Industry Relations
140,000
140,000
Corporation, Alexander Safety
Canada
ELIZABETH METIS SETTLEMENT
280,000
280,000
Canada
FISHING LAKE METIS SETTLEMENT
130,000
130,000
Canada
FLYING DUST FIRST NATION
Flying Dust First Nation, Flying Energy Oil & Gas
130,000
130,000
Limited
Canada
STURGEON LAKE CREE NATION
Surgeon Lake Cree Nation, Sturgeon County
270,000
270,000
Canada
SWAN RIVER FIRST NATION
110,000
110,000
Canada -Alberta
COUNTY OF BIG LAKES
2,180,000
2,180,000
Canada -Alberta
COUNTY OF WOODLANDS
380,000
380,000
Canada -Alberta
COUNTY OF YELLOWHEAD
120,000
120,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF FOOTHILLS
Municipal District of Foothills No. 31, Foothills Regional
1,220,000
1,220,000
Service Commission
Canada -Saskatchewan
MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW
3,960,000
3,960,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF ARLINGTON
2,970,000
2,970,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF BENSON
790,000
790,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF BONE CREEK
720,000
720,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF BROCK
960,000
380,000
1,340,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF CAMBRIA
1,790,000
1,790,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF CARMICHAEL
620,000
620,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF CYMRI
240,000
240,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF FRONTIER
550,000
550,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF GOLDEN WEST
550,000
550,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF GRIFFIN
1,420,000
1,420,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF HAZELWOOD
500,000
500,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF LAKE ALMA
320,000
320,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF RENO
110,000
110,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF RIVERSIDE
1,140,000
1,140,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF SURPRISE VALLEY
190,000
190,000
Payments by Payee
Country
1
Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
34
Payee Name
Received Payments2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Notes
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF TECUMSEH
5,410,000
300,000
5,710,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF WEBB
150,000
150,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF WHITE VALLEY
2,390,000
2,390,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF SOURIS VALLEY
1,890,000
1,890,000
United States of America
STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA
North Dakota Department of Trust Lands, North Dakota
61,370,000
8,060,000
69,430,000
USD converted to Canadian equivalent at
Office of State Tax Commissioner, State of North Dakota
the December 31, 2023 rate of 1.3205
Additional Notes:
On May 10, 2024, as part of the rebranding, Crescent Point Energy Corp. changed its name to Veren Inc., and the subsidiaries have changed their names accordingly.
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Canada
Corporate
43,010,000
-
220,000
20,000
43,250,000
Royalties include payments
Canada -Alberta
Alberta
8,060,000
145,980,000
6,470,000
26,790,000
187,300,000
in kind of $53.8MM for
562,106 boe at Veren's
realized price.
Canada -Saskatchewan
SW Saskatchewan
9,720,000
54,750,000
3,340,000
-
67,810,000
Canada -Saskatchewan
SE Saskatchewan
23,450,000
33,160,000
4,630,000
1,520,000
62,760,000
USD converted to Canadian
United States of America
USA
61,370,000
8,060,000
-
-
69,430,000
equivalent at the December
31, 2023 rate of 1.3205
Additional Notes3:
On May 10, 2024, as part of the rebranding, Crescent Point Energy Corp. has changed its name to Veren Inc., and the subsidiaries have changed their names accordingly.
Introduction
This Report contains payments to government entities made by Veren Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Veren") for the year ended December 31, 2023, as per the Government of Canada's requirement to report under the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act S.C.
2014, c.39, s.376 ("the Act").
Basis of preparation
This Report has been prepared in accordance with the Act and the current Technical Reporting Specifications as published by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan").
Payee
For purposes of the Act, a payee is:
- Any government in Canada or in a foreign state.
- A body that is established by two or more governments
- Any trust, board, commission, corporation or body or other authority that is established to exercise or perform, or that exercises or performs, a power, duty or function of a government for a government referred to in paragraph (a) above or a body referred to in paragraph (b) above.
Payees include governments at any level, including national, regional, state/provincial or local/municipal levels. Payees include Crown corporations and other state-owned enterprises that are exercising or performing a power, duty or function of government.
Indigenous groups and organizations within Canada and in other jurisdictions may be regarded as governments for purposes of qualifying as a payee under the Act.
Activities
Payments made by Veren arising from activities pertaining to the key phases of commercial development of oil, gas and minerals are included in this Report. Excluded from the Report are payments that are not related to Veren's commercial development activities, as defined by the Act and the ESTMA Guidance published by NRCan.
Project
Payments are reported on a cash generating unit (CGU) level as determined for financial statement reporting purposes. Those payments which are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level.
Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on a cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment. All payments made by Veren in this Report were on a cash basis with the exception of the Alberta oil crown royalty.
The Alberta oil crown royalty payment was made in-kind by allocating volumes to APMC. The value of the crown royalty volume is calculated based on the market price received by Veren each month.
All payments made in foreign currencies are converted to the Canadian equivalent based on the year end foreign exchange rate. Payments to the "same payee" that meet or exceed $100,000 Canadian equivalent in one category of payment are disclosed and rounded to the nearest $10,000.
Joint control
Where Veren or any of its subsidiaries make a payment (cash or take in-kind) directly to a Payee arising from a project, regardless of whether Veren is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed irrespective of whether costs are subsequently recovered through cost sharing arrangements. Payments made by other entities with which Veren has a joint venture agreement are excluded except for certain payments made for Veren's non-operated assets whereby the operator is not subject to the Act. These payments are included based on the best information available as disclosed by the operators.
Payment Categories
Payment amounts are reported under the following payment categories.
Taxes
These are payments made for taxes on income, profits or production in relation to the commercial development of oil, gas or minerals. Excluded are taxes levied on consumption and personal income tax.
Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken. Royalties paid in-kind are included.
Fees
The payments in this category include rental fees, regulatory charges as well as fees for licenses, permits or concessions. Amounts paid in ordinary course commercial transactions in exchange for services provided by a payee are excluded.
Production entitlements
These are payments pertaining to a payee's share of oil, gas or mineral production under a production sharing agreement or similar contractual or legislated arrangement. There were no reportable production entitlement payments made to a payee during the year ended December 31, 2023.
Bonuses
These are payments made to a payee for signing, discovery, production and any other type of bonuses paid in relation to the commercial development of oil, gas or minerals.
Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a payee as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. There were no reportable dividend payments made to a payee during the year ended December 31, 2023.
Infrastructure improvement payments
These are payments made to a payee which relate to the construction of infrastructure (i.e., road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the operational activities of Veren. The assignment or transfer of infrastructure no longer substantially dedicated for the operational activities of Veren would also be included in these payments. There were no reportable infrastructure improvement payments made to a payee during the year ended December 31, 2023.
