Articles of Amendment
Business Corporations Act
Section 6
1. Name of Corporation
2. Corporate Access Number
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.
2025748209
3. Item number
1
of the Articles of the above named corporation are amended in accordance
with Section
173(1)(a)
of the Business Corporations Act as follows.
The name of the Corporation be changed to:
VEREN INC.
4. Authorized Representative/Authorized Signing Authority for the Corporation
Craig S. Bryksa
Authorized Signatory
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name (optional)
Relationship to Corporation
Telephone Number(optional)
Email Address (optional)
May 10, 2024
(Signed) "Craig S. Bryksa"
Date of submission (yyyy-mm-dd)
Signature
Attachments
Disclaimer
Veren Inc. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 16:56:44 UTC.