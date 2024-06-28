DocuSign Envelope ID: 8846B805-EB90-4159-BB2F-5562C87B836D

Articles of Amendment

Business Corporations Act

Section 6

1. Name of Corporation

2. Corporate Access Number

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

2025748209

3. Item number

1

of the Articles of the above named corporation are amended in accordance

with Section

173(1)(a)

of the Business Corporations Act as follows.

The name of the Corporation be changed to:

VEREN INC.

4. Authorized Representative/Authorized Signing Authority for the Corporation

Craig S. Bryksa

Authorized Signatory

Last Name, First Name, Middle Name (optional)

Relationship to Corporation

Telephone Number(optional)

Email Address (optional)

May 10, 2024

(Signed) "Craig S. Bryksa"

Date of submission (yyyy-mm-dd)

Signature

REG3054 (2016/01)

Attachments

