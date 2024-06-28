Veren Inc., formerly Crescent Point Energy Corp., is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. Its crude oil and natural gas properties and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta and the United States. Its operating areas include Viewfield area of southeastern Saskatchewan; Shaunavon resource play, which is located in southwest Saskatchewan; Flat Lake play, which is a multi-zone resource play located in southeast Saskatchewan; Kaybob Duvernay play, which is situated in the heart of the condensate rich fairway, Central Alberta, and Montney assets in Alberta. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include Crescent Point Resources Partnership, Crescent Point Holdings Ltd. and Crescent Point U.S. Holdings Corp.