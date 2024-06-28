Clawback Policy

INTRODUCTION

POLICY

The purpose of this Veren Inc. (the "Company") Clawback Policy (this "Policy") is to enable the Company to recover Erroneously Awarded Compensation in the event that the Company is required to prepare an Accounting Restatement. This Policy is intended to comply with all laws, government regulations, orders or stock exchange listing requirements applicable to the Company, including, but not limited to, the requirements set forth in Section 303A.14 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (collectively, "Applicable Law" and shall be construed and interpreted in accordance with such intent. Unless otherwise defined in this Policy, capitalized terms shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in Section 7.

Administration

This Policy shall be administered by the Human Resource and Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of the Board unless the Board determines to administer this Policy itself. The Committee has full and final authority to make all determinations under this Policy, in each case to the extent permitted under Applicable Law and in compliance with (or pursuant to an exemption from the application of) Applicable Law, including Section 409A of the Code. All determinations and decisions made by the Committee pursuant to the provisions of this Policy shall be final, conclusive and binding on all persons, including the Company, its affiliates, its shareholders and Executive Officers. Any action or inaction by the Committee with respect to an Executive Officer under this Policy in no way limits the Committee's actions or decisions not to act with respect to any other Executive Officer under this Policy or under any similar policy, agreement or arrangement, nor shall any such action or inaction serve as a waiver of any rights the Company may have against any Executive Officer other than as set forth in this Policy.

Application

This Policy applies to all Incentive-Based Compensation received by a person: (a) after beginning service as an Executive Officer; (b) who served as an Executive Officer at any time during the performance period for such Incentive-Based Compensation; (c) while the Company had a class of securities listed on a the Toronto Stock Exchange, the NYSE, or any other national securities exchange or a national securities association; and (d) during the three completed fiscal years immediately preceding the Accounting Restatement Date. This Policy also applies to the compensation, in addition to Incentive-Based Compensation, referred to in Section 11 for the purposes thereof. In addition to such last three completed fiscal years, the preceding clause (d) includes any transition period that results from a change in the Company's fiscal year within or immediately following such three completed fiscal years; provided, however, that a transition period between the last day of the Company's previous fiscal year end and the first day of its new fiscal year that comprises a period of nine to twelve months shall be deemed a completed fiscal year. For purposes of this Section 3, Incentive-Based Compensation is deemed received in the Company's fiscal period during which the Financial Reporting Measure specified in the Incentive-Based Compensation award is attained, even if the payment or grant of the Incentive-Based Compensation occurs after the end of that period. For the avoidance of doubt, Incentive-Based Compensation that is subject to both a Financial Reporting Measure vesting condition and a service-based vesting condition shall be considered received when the relevant Financial Reporting Measure is achieved, even if the Incentive-Based Compensation continues to be subject to the service-based vesting condition.