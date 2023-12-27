Vergnet: CEO to take over as Chairman of the Board

On Wednesday, Vergnet announced the appointment of Vincent de Mauny, its current CEO, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Cyril Courtonne.



Courtonne had taken over as Chairman of the renewable energy specialist's Board in the summer of 2022, when the Board of Directors was largely renewed.



With the departure of its former CEO, Patrick Werner, Vergnet decided to split the functions of Chairman and CEO



Vergnet - which develops wind, solar and hybrid projects on non-interconnected grids - has already installed 1,000 wind turbines and 402 MW of all energies combined.



It is present in over 50 countries, with 200 employees in 11 locations.



While Vergnet shares are up 33% today, they are down 34% this year.



