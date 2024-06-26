A virtuous force for energy independence since 1989, Vergnet S.A. has never ceased since its inception to enable its customers to control their energy production, despite difficult or even extreme geographical and climatic conditions. An expert in renewable energy production (wind, solar and hybrid energy) on non-interconnected grids, with its unique technologies, the group has developed Hybrid Wizard, a hybrid system that controls in real time the share of renewable energy injected into the electricity grid, guaranteeing safety and operational safety for insular or isolated networks. Active in more than 40 countries and employing 200 people in 12 locations, the group has installed more than 900 wind turbines and 365 MW in all forms of energy.