Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vergnet S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVER   FR0004155240

VERGNET S.A.

(ALVER)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:18:59 2023-01-13 am EST
1.590 EUR   -19.37%
01/10Vergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E879523
PU
2022VERGNET SA : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 4000
FA
2022Vergnet SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E880134

01/13/2023 | 09:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:40:02.473 Declarations Document BOUYGUES Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:14.787 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:13.763 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERGNET SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:12.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:11.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:10.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:09.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:08.66 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:07.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:06.613 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:05.623 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:04.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:03.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:02.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:05.703 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:04.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:03.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:02.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T14:12:02.427 ResultatOffre Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:50:02.47 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:48:02.463 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:04.62 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:02.46 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-01-13T11:18:31.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:12:01.593 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:31.677 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:22.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:12.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:05:11.71 Declarations Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:00.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T10:58:25.497 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:51:58.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:45:27.03 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:38:56.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:32:27.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:32:26.74 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-01-13T10:25:46.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:19:18.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:12:47.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:06:03.203 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:04:09.977 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T10:04:03.303 undefined Communique SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:02:03.85 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:10.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:09.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:08.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:07.407 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:06.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:05.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:04.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:03.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:24:03.1 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:00:03.12 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T16:58:03.107 Declarations Document GECI INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:11.693 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:10.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:09.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KERING Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:08.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:07.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:06.233 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:05.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:04.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:03.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:15.52 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:14.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:13.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:12.403 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:11.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:10.413 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:09.323 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:08.333 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:07.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:06.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:06:03.09 Declarations Document VANTIVA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T14:20:04.527 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T14:20:03.2 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2023-01-12T11:20:03.243 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T11:08:04.163 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T11:08:03.103 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T11:06:03.083 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-01-12T11:03:21.987 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:50.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:39.86 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:34.403 undefined Communique BPCE SFH Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:28.323 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:22.467 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:19.277 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:16.223 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:55:17.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T10:55:16.147 PreOffre Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:48:47.67 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:42:18.13 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:35:54.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:29:32.383 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:23:02.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:16:35.2 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:10:03.433 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:38.633 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:33.75 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:27.93 undefined Communique RCI BANQUE Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vergnet SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 14:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VERGNET S.A.
01/10Vergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E879523
PU
2022VERGNET SA : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 4000
FA
2022Vergnet SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022VERGNET S.A. : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2021Vergnet S A : 2021 Half year results
PU
2021Vergnet SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Global markets live: Volkswagen, Amazon, Credit Suisse, Tesla, Walm..
MS
2021Vergnet SA announced that it expects to receive funding from Park Partners GP
CI
2020Vergnet S A : 2020 half year results
PU
2020VERGNET S.A. : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 13,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,57 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,05 M 0,05 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart VERGNET S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vergnet S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERGNET S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Werner Chairman-Management Board
Vincent Froger de Mauny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Barreau Member-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Hontebeyrie Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Brabec-Lagrange Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERGNET S.A.-70.57%0
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S5.84%31 380
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.0.00%13 278
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.91%6 523
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.11.19%4 355
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD4.03%4 198