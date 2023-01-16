Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vergnet S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVER   FR0004155240

VERGNET S.A.

(ALVER)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:20:14 2023-01-16 am EST
1.180 EUR   -17.48%
09:50aVergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E880328
PU
09:50aVergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E880134ANN
PU
01/13Vergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E880134
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E880134ANN

01/16/2023 | 09:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:07.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERGNET SA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:06.627 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:05.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:04.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:03.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:40:02.423 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:09.767 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERGNET SA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:08.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:07.703 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:06.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:05.63 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:04.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:03.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:38:02.373 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:10:02.39 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T15:08:02.32 Declarations Document NAVYA Link
null 2023-01-16T13:20:02.703 DocumentEnregistrement Approbation LEPERMISLIBRE Link
null 2023-01-16T13:12:05.6 DocumentOperation Approbation HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE Link
null 2023-01-16T13:12:04.28 Prospectus Approbation ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITES Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T13:04:02.507 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T13:02:02.363 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:36:02.723 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:34:02.507 Declarations Document ELIOR Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:32:02.25 Declarations Document SOCIETE BIC Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:28:02.823 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:24:09.557 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:24:07.847 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-16T00:00:00 2023-01-16T10:24:04.143 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-01-14T10:54:31.297 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-01-14T10:53:36.353 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:52:49.253 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-14T10:52:02.457 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-14T10:45:34.1 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:45:30.023 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2023-01-14T10:39:00.383 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:32:31.507 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:26:02.667 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:17:47.807 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:11:15.073 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:04:11.443 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-14T10:04:03.243 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-01-14T10:02:04.703 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:11.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document METADVERTISE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:10.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:09.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:08.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:07.587 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:06.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document UV GERMI Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:05.627 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:04.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T18:02:03.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T16:46:02.39 ResultatOffre Document THERADIAG Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:40:02.473 Declarations Document BOUYGUES Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:14.787 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:13.763 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERGNET SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:12.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:11.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:10.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:08.66 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:06.613 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:05.623 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:02.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:05.703 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:04.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:02.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T14:12:02.427 ResultatOffre Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:50:02.47 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:48:02.463 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:04.62 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:02.46 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-01-13T11:18:31.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:12:01.593 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:31.677 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:22.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:12.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:05:11.71 Declarations Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:00.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T10:58:25.497 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:51:58.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:45:27.03 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:38:56.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:32:27.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:32:26.74 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-01-13T10:25:46.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:19:18.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:12:47.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:06:03.203 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:04:09.977 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T10:04:03.303 undefined Communique SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:02:03.85 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:10.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:09.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:08.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:07.407 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:06.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:05.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:04.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:03.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:24:03.1 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:00:03.12 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vergnet SA published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 14:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VERGNET S.A.
09:50aVergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E880328
PU
09:50aVergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E880134ANN
PU
01/13Vergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E880134
PU
01/10Vergnet S A : Document AMF CP. 2023E879523
PU
2022VERGNET SA : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 4000
FA
2022Vergnet SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022VERGNET S.A. : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2021Vergnet S A : 2021 Half year results
PU
2021Vergnet SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Global markets live: Volkswagen, Amazon, Credit Suisse, Tesla, Walm..
MS
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 13,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,57 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,03 M 0,04 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart VERGNET S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vergnet S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERGNET S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Werner Chairman-Management Board
Vincent Froger de Mauny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Barreau Member-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Hontebeyrie Member-Supervisory Board
Claire Brabec-Lagrange Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERGNET S.A.-78.66%0
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S6.04%31 453
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.0.00%13 281
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.00%6 480
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.10.71%4 353
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD2.71%4 162