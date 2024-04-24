VERIANOS SE: VERIANOS appoints new Executive Director and announces planned management change

EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Cologne, April 24, 2024 - The Board of Directors of VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has appointed Michael Hoffmann as an additional Executive Director with effect from May 1, 2024.
Mr. Hoffmann has more than 20 years of professional experience in the real estate industry with a focus on asset and portfolio management as well as project development. After holding positions as Managing Partner of Blue Estate GmbH and Managing Director of SWB Immowert GmbH, Mr. Hoffmann most recently advised high net worth individuals and family offices on structuring and optimizing their real estate portfolios, including supporting transactions and project developments in Germany and abroad.
In addition, Diego Fernández Reumann, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of VERIANOS SE, will retire at the end of August 2024 when he reaches the age of 65.
Contact:
Further information on VERIANOS SE is available on www.verianos.com.
IR contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
T +49 221 20046 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com
