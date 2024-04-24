EQS-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Personnel

VERIANOS SE: VERIANOS appoints new Executive Director and announces planned management change



24-Apr-2024 / 09:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cologne, April 24, 2024 - The Board of Directors of VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has appointed Michael Hoffmann as an additional Executive Director with effect from May 1, 2024.



Mr. Hoffmann has more than 20 years of professional experience in the real estate industry with a focus on asset and portfolio management as well as project development. After holding positions as Managing Partner of Blue Estate GmbH and Managing Director of SWB Immowert GmbH, Mr. Hoffmann most recently advised high net worth individuals and family offices on structuring and optimizing their real estate portfolios, including supporting transactions and project developments in Germany and abroad.



In addition, Diego Fernández Reumann, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of VERIANOS SE, will retire at the end of August 2024 when he reaches the age of 65.



Contact:

---------------------------------------------------------

Further information on VERIANOS SE is available on www.verianos.com. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to make an offer to buy securities.



IR contact:

VERIANOS SE

Tobias Bodamer

Gürzenichstraße 21

50667 Cologne

Germany

T +49 221 20046 105

Mail: ir@verianos.com



End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

