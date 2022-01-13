Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Verianos SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VROS   DE000A0Z2Y48

VERIANOS SE

(VROS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VERIANOS SE reaches important milestones in 2021

01/13/2022 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Real Estate
VERIANOS SE reaches important milestones in 2021

13.01.2022 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERIANOS SE reaches important milestones in 2021

  • Fundraising for 2021 successfully completed with over EUR 100 million of managed equity
  • Assets under Management with planned exit prices in excess of EUR 400 million

Cologne, 13 January 2022 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has reached important milestones during the financial year 2021. The company now manages a total of more than EUR 100 million in equity via various investment vehicles in real estate with high value creation potential in Europe. For the existing real estate portfolio (assets under management), the company assumes a sales value of more than EUR 400 million. This includes numerous residential projects and district developments in German and Spanish metropolitan regions.

The capital increase completed at the end of 2021 has further strengthened VERIANOS SE's equity position and laid the foundation for further growth. At the turn of the year, further acquisitions were already made for a district development in the Rhineland region, and there is a healthy international acquisition pipeline for the year 2022.

Tobias Bodamer, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE: "In 2022 we will continue our strong historical track record and realise investments with attractive value creation potential. We are increasingly looking for investment opportunities in the value-add/opportunistic segment with our current focus on Germany, Spain and Italy as well as portfolio transactions in the range of EUR 100 - 500 million, also on a pan-European basis. In addition, we are open to joint ventures alongside other investors where we can create significant value with our experience, especially in complex situations. Currently, there is strong investor interest in our segment, which is also due to the very high price levels and setback risks in numerous Core and Core+ assets. The market environment thus remains favourable for our further fundraising activities this year."

About VERIANOS

VERIANOS is a real estate private equity company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 5 and 25 million).

Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 200 46 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com

Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Martin Grünter
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com


13.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS SE
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 20046100
Fax: +49 221 20046140
E-mail: ir@verianos.com
Internet: www.verianos.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48
WKN: A0Z2Y4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1268135

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1268135  13.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VERIANOS SE
01/10VERIANOS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/05VERIANOS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021VERIANOS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021VERIANOS SE announces successful placement of capital increase
EQ
2021Verianos SE announced that it has received €1.25 million in funding
CI
2021VERIANOS SE decides to increase share capital without subscription rights
EQ
2021Verianos SE announced that it expects to receive ?1.25 million in funding
CI
2021VERIANOS SE pays special dividend to fund investors of Small & Mid Cap Immobilienfonds ..
PU
2021???????VERIANOS SE pays special dividend to fund investors of Small & Mid Cap Immobilie..
EQ
2021Verianos Se Pays Special Dividend to Fund Investors of Small & Mid Cap Immobilienfonds
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
Net income 2020 -6,61 M -7,56 M -7,56 M
Net Debt 2020 11,0 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,4 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VERIANOS SE
Duration : Period :
Verianos SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIANOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Diego Fernández Reumann Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Tobias Bodamer Director & Co-Managing Director
Stefan Wallner Managing Director- Finance & Controlling
Bernd Schlüter Head-Development & Technical Operations
Giulio Beretti Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIANOS SE5.50%16
CBRE GROUP, INC.-1.87%34 530
KE HOLDINGS INC.14.07%27 331
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-9.21%14 826
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.56%13 121
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-12.44%7 583