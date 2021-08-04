Vericel : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

Vericel cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this presentation. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "continues," "believe," "guidance," "outlook," "target," "future," "potential," "goals" and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or similar expressions.
Vericel Q2 2021 Financial Results - August 4, 2021
Strong Second Quarter Financial and Commercial Performance
Q2 2021 Financial Performance vs. Q2 2020
+97%
+~1100
+$11.3M
+$7.8M
bps
Total
Gross
Adjusted
Operating
Revenue
Margin
EBITDA
Cash Flow
Growth
Expansion
Growth
Growth
Q2 2021 Business Highlights
Record quarterly and monthly highs in biopsies, with MACI biopsy growth of more than 50% compared to the first half of 2020
Record quarterly high in the number of surgeons taking MACI biopsies
Record quarterly Epicel revenue
Record quarterly high in the number of Epicel biopsies and grafting burn centers
Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Details
NexoBrid
(BARDA)
$Millions
Epicel
MACI
$45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10
$5 $0
Total Revenue
$39.5
$0.8
$12.2
$26.2
$5.3
$20.0
$19.0
$4.9
$4.9
$26.5
$20.8
$14.1
$15.1
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2021
Total revenue growth of 97%, with strong revenue growth for both MACI and Epicel
Increasing Estimated Total Addressable Market for Epicel Based on Updated Utilization Trends
Previous
Updated
~90+ grafts per patient* ~$3K per graft
*Estimated based on historical Epicel usage prior to 2019
2017 National Burn Repository Report Version 13.
~90% of hospitalized patients with thermal burns; ~90% of eligible patients are debrided (management estimate); ~10% TBSA for average patient with pricing analysis ongoing; ~85% of TAM in burn centers based on 75% of all hospitalized patients admitted into burn centers (http://ameriburn.org/who-we-are/media/burn-incidence-fact-sheet/) and burn centers having a higher rate of debridement. 3 Assumes 600 patients x 1.25 (25% re-order rate) x ~70 grafts per order x ~$3,000 per graft.
~120+ grafts per patient** ~$3K+ per graft
**Estimated based on historical Epicel usage since mid-2020
2017 National Burn Repository Report Version 13.
~90% of hospitalized patients with thermal burns; ~90% of eligible patients are debrided (management estimate); ~10% TBSA for average patient with pricing analysis ongoing; ~85% of TAM in burn centers based on 75% of all hospitalized patients admitted into burn centers (http://ameriburn.org/who-we-are/media/burn-incidence-fact-sheet/) and burn centers having a higher rate of debridement. 3 Assumes 120 grafts per patient x ~$3,000+ per graft.
