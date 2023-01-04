Advanced search
    VCEL   US92346J1088

VERICEL CORPORATION

(VCEL)
04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
25.13 USD   -4.59%
08:35aVericel to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023
GL
01/03HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Vericel to $37 From $35, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022MediWound Announces FDA Approval of NexoBrid for the Treatment of Severe Thermal Burns in Adults
AQ
Vericel to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

01/04/2023 | 08:35am EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Nick Colangelo, President and CEO will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com.

About Vericel Corporation
Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care. The Company manufactures and markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement indicated for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full-thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2023 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contacts:
Eric Burns
ir@vcel.com
+1 (734) 418-4411

Media Contact:
Julie Downs
media@vcel.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 165 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -58,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 187 M 1 187 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,13 $
Average target price 37,33 $
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominick C. Colangelo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph A. Mara Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert L. Zerbe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Hopper Chief Medical Officer
Michael Halpin Chief Operating Officer
