Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Verici Dx plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRCI   GB00BM8HZD43

VERICI DX PLC

(VRCI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-03-02 am EST
9.000 GBX   +20.00%
02:58pVerici Dx gains US compliance certificate in 45 states
AN
06:16aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Metal Tiger goes into the Strata but out of AIM
AN
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of Verici Dx plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-NOV-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verici Dx gains US compliance certificate in 45 states

03/02/2023 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verici Dx PLC - Cardiff-based developer of clinical diagnostics for organ transplant - Successfully progresses its registration status to compliance certification to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid for its commercial clinical operations in 45 US states. This follows the inspection by CMS of the company's US clinical laboratory based in Franklin, Tennessee. Verici Dx will now proceed with its plan towards full accreditation in the remaining five states. Verici Dx explains the milestone of certification is also a key requirement to obtaining insurance reimbursement coverage under Medicare under the local coverage determination application being submitted this year. Company also intends to expand commercialisation of its advanced kidney transplant service offerings, including Tutivia.

Current stock price: 8.75 pence, closing 17% higher in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 77%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about VERICI DX PLC
02:58pVerici Dx gains US compliance certificate in 45 states
AN
06:16aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Metal Tiger goes into the Strata but out of A..
AN
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of Verici Dx plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4..
CI
2022Transcript : Verici Dx plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 07, 2022
CI
2022Earnings Flash (VRCI.L) VERICI DX Posts H1 Loss $-0.00
MT
2022Verici Dx plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Verici Dx Surges 11% As International Study Verifies Effectiveness Of Pre-kidney Transp..
MT
2022Verici Dx plc Announces Positive Results for Clarava from Validation Study
CI
2022EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc completed the Spin-Off..
CI
2022Transcript : Verici Dx plc - Special Call
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,05 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8,45 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 21,2 M 21,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 514x
EV / Sales 2023 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart VERICI DX PLC
Duration : Period :
Verici Dx plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERICI DX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,50 GBX
Average target price 78,97 GBX
Spread / Average Target 953%
Managers and Directors
Sara Jane Barrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Julian Huw Baines Non-Executive Chairman
Angela Rose Senior Director-Clinical Trial Operations
Ian James Carruthers Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Erik Lium Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERICI DX PLC-40.00%18
BIOMÉRIEUX-7.07%11 496
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.17.21%6 800
DIASORIN S.P.A.-14.88%6 324
NATERA, INC.20.86%6 149
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.2.59%5 571