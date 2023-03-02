Verici Dx gains US compliance certificate in 45 states

Verici Dx PLC - Cardiff-based developer of clinical diagnostics for organ transplant - Successfully progresses its registration status to compliance certification to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid for its commercial clinical operations in 45 US states. This follows the inspection by CMS of the company's US clinical laboratory based in Franklin, Tennessee. Verici Dx will now proceed with its plan towards full accreditation in the remaining five states. Verici Dx explains the milestone of certification is also a key requirement to obtaining insurance reimbursement coverage under Medicare under the local coverage determination application being submitted this year. Company also intends to expand commercialisation of its advanced kidney transplant service offerings, including Tutivia.

Current stock price: 8.75 pence, closing 17% higher in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 77%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

