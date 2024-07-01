Verici Dx PLC - develops advanced clinical diagnostics for organ transplants - Notes that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc confirms the completion of the transfer and achievement of all transfer-related activities for the pre-transplant prognostic testing technology licensed by Verici to Thermo under an agreement signed in November. The event triggers a milestone payment, Verici highlights.

Verici Chief Executive Officer Sara Barrington says: "I am delighted to announce this smooth transition between Verici Dx and Thermo Fisher Scientific. This collaboration brings together Verici Dx's innovative technology into Thermo Fisher's new CLIA laboratory in the US, which will ultimately benefit patients and the field of organ transplantation." CLIA refers to the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 in the US, which requires performing examinations of human specimens for certain purposes to be certified by the secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services.

Current Verici stock price: 6.73 pence per share, up 7.6% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 49%

Current Thermo Fisher stock price: USD553.00 each in New York

12-month change: up 6.5%

