(Alliance News) - Verici Dx PLC on Monday said it received successful results from its clinical study of Clarava that demonstrate it as a test capable of informing a clear, actionable response from clinicians.

Shares in the Cardiff, Wales-based developer of clinical diagnostics for organ transplants jumped by 11% to 13.02 pence in London on Monday morning.

Clarava is the company's pre-transplant prognostic test to allow measurement of a patient's immune response to assess the risk of early kidney graft rejection, which could assist an estimated 65,000 patients.

The company said its Clarava study included a broad and diverse group of 122 patients preparing to receive a kidney transplant, and that Clarava demonstrated a statistically significant result, with a sensitivity of 78% and a specificity of 64%, in identifying patients with an increased risk of kidney rejection in the first 60 to 90 days after the transplant.

Verici Dx said that Clarava identified that high-risk patients were six times more likely to face kidney rejection than low risk.

Verici Dx said it is on track to launch Clarava commercially in the US before the end of 2023. It will be offered in conjunction with the company's other lead product, Tutivia,which is already available in the US, having launched earlier this year.

Tutivia is the company's first product designed to detect acute kidney transplant rejection.

"This validation for Clarava is the second successful product to emerge from the company's suite of prognostic ribonucleic acid signature tests and further validates our underlying platform," said Chief Executive Officer Sara Barrington.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved