(Alliance News) - Verici Dx PLC on Wednesday said it attained the ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system.

The Cardiff, Wales-based developer of clinical diagnostics for organ transplants said ISO 27001 is an international standard specifying requirements for an ISMS.

Verici DX said conformity with the standard means that its system meets "world-wide best practice with regards to managing risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company".

It said the certification underlines its commitment to implementing "comprehensive" security measures and ensuring the protection of sensitive data and information, reinforcing the company's position as a "trusted partner in industry and within patient care".

Verici DX said it is well-equipped to continue delivering "innovative" diagnostic solutions with ISO 27001 certification, while ensuring the highest level of protection for all sensitive information.

Shares in Verici DX were down 0.6% to 8.70 pence each in London on Wednesday late afternoon.

