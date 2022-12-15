Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VerifyMe, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRME   US92346X2062

VERIFYME, INC.

(VRME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:56 2022-12-15 am EST
1.094 USD   -1.47%
12/01VerifyMe and HP Indigo Ltd. enter into Five-Year Extension and Expansion of Agreement
PR
12/01VeriVerifyMe, Inc. yme and HP Indigo Ltd. Enter into Five-Year Extension and Expansion of Agreement
CI
11/10VERIFYME, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VerifyMe Corporate Update

12/15/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) together with its subsidiary PeriShip Global LLC ("PeriShip Global"), (together "VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company") provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, supply chain monitoring, authentication, and data-rich consumer engagement, announced today that it has received orders during the fourth quarter of more than $0.8 million in VerifyMe technology-enabled product labels mainly from apparel and agriculture related clients. 

One of our agricultural clients added additional brand protection features  on its new order.  All fourth quarter orders are expected to be shipped before year end.   Dynamic VerifyMe codes allow consumers to authenticate the product and receive detailed product-specific information using their smartphones.

VerifyMe's Chief Executive Officer, Patrick White, commented, "We are pleased with the continued growth in the agriculture and apparel industries.  We believe our strong fourth quarter orders reflect the quality and effectiveness of our brand protection and consumer engagement solutions allowing consumers to authenticate the product as genuine and download product certificates of analysis as well as other engagement functions directly to their mobile phone. These orders should enhance our fourth quarter results."

About VerifyMe, Inc.
VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), together with its wholly owned subsidiary PeriShip Global, is a software driven logistics provider of high-touch, end-to-end logistics management. We provide logistics management from a sophisticated IT platform with proprietary databases, package and flight-tracking software, weather, and flight status monitoring systems, as well as dynamic dashboards with real-time visibility into shipment transit and last-mile events. In addition, VerifyMe provides brand protection and consumer engagement solutions allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategic partnership and commercialization efforts. The words "will" , "expect", "believe", "should",  and "provides" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of inflation and reduced discretionary spending in a recessionary environment, intellectual property litigation, our reliance on our strategic partner, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, the successful integration of our acquisitions (including the acquisition of the assets of PeriShip, LLC), our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verifyme-corporate-update-301704303.html

SOURCE VerifyMe, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VERIFYME, INC.
12/01VerifyMe and HP Indigo Ltd. enter into Five-Year Extension and Expansion of Agreement
PR
12/01VeriVerifyMe, Inc. yme and HP Indigo Ltd. Enter into Five-Year Extension and Expansion ..
CI
11/10VERIFYME, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
11/10Tranche Update on VerifyMe, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 1, 2022.
CI
11/10Earnings Flash (VRME) VERIFYME Posts Q3 Revenue $5.2M
MT
11/10VerifyMe Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Positive Outlook
PR
11/10VerifyMe, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/08VerifyMe to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
PR
10/06VerifyMe Enters into Contract with International Luxury Apparel Company
PR
10/06VerifyMe Enters into Contract with International Luxury Apparel Company
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIFYME, INC.
More recommendations