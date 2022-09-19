Advanced search
    VRME   US92346X2062

VERIFYME, INC.

(VRME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
1.460 USD   -2.01%
04:40pVERIFYME : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pVERIFYME : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/31VerifyMe Extends Professional Services Agreement With Strategic Partner Through March 2026
MT
VerifyMe : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/19/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Gardner Christopher P
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
VerifyMe, Inc. [VRME] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O VERIFYME, INC. , 75 S. CLINTON AVENUE, SUITE 510
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ROCHESTER NY 14604
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Gardner Christopher P
C/O VERIFYME, INC.
75 S. CLINTON AVENUE, SUITE 510
ROCHESTER, NY14604 		X

Signatures
/s/ Margaret Gezerlis, Attorney-in-Fact for Christopher P. Gardner 2022-09-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These restricted stock units convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis.
(2) Includes 43,002 vested restricted stock units that become payable, on a one-for-one basis, in shares of common stock of VerifyMe, Inc. upon separation of the Reporting Person's service as a director.
(3) Includes 39,308 shares of time-vested restricted stock that vests in full on 1/1/2023, subject to continuous service as a member of the board of directors.
(4) These restricted stock units, which convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis, vested one-third on each of 9/17/2021 and 9/17/2022 and, except as otherwise provided in the award notice, vest one-third on 9/17/2023, subject to continuous service as a member of the board of directors, and become payable upon separation of the Reporting Person's service as a director.
(5) This option is fully exercisable as of the date of this report.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

VerifyMe Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 12,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart VERIFYME, INC.
Duration : Period :
VerifyMe, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,49 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 403%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Joseph White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Goldstein President & Chief Operating Officer
Margaret Gezerlis Chief Financial Officer
Scott Neil Greenberg Executive Chairman
Sandy Fliderman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIFYME, INC.-53.07%13
SNAP INC.-75.97%18 633
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-49.89%2 861
ANGI INC.-65.26%1 611
DENA CO., LTD.5.65%1 523
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-56.78%1 301