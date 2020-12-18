Verimatrix : Chief Revenue Officer to Speak on Blending Traditional Pay TV with OTT at Park Associates' Future of Video Event

Parks Associates research finds that app-based OTT services from pay-TV providers are accounting for an increasing percentage of the overall pay-TV space. As per Parks Associates' most recent survey data, over 18% of pay-TV subscribers primarily receive their live, linear pay-TV channels over-the-top. These subscribers report higher levels of satisfaction than traditional pay-TV subscribers, with net promotor scores - a measure of how likely a subscriber is to recommend a service - over eight times higher for vMVPDs and other app-basedpay-TV services than for traditional pay-TV.

Titled, " vMVPDs: Blending Traditional Pay TV with OTT ," the panel examines the successes and challenges associated with Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (vMVPDs), over-the-top(OTT) services that provide viewers with content from broadcast and cable networks as well as streaming providers. The following speakers will join Bolden to discuss how vMVPDs and over-the-top pay-TVservices from traditional providers are evolving to better meet the needs of the market:

Verimatrix Chief Revenue Officer to Speak on Blending Traditional Pay TV with

"The return of live sports has helped drive new subscriptions for pay-TV, and for vMVPDs in particular.

We also saw an increase in NPS in the third quarter, indicating that customer satisfaction is up. This

underscores the importance in connecting consumers with the high-quality, secure content they want,"

said Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "Verimatrix brings valuable expertise on the

strategies and challenges for securing content delivery across devices to our interactive discussions at

Future of Video."

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together industry leaders to share insights on new

trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer behaviors and

preferences and the challenges for the video industry in meeting these expectations. It features in-depth

consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, and best strategies for building

successful video services for today's connected consumers.

Verimatrix is honored to serve as a silver sponsor of the three-day event. For registration information,

visit https://www.parksassociates.com/events/future-of-video.

