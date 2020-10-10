Log in
03:31pVERIMATRIX : Reports a Data Breach
BU
10/05VERIMATRIX : Honored In 2020 Diamond Technology Reviews
BU
09/30VERIMATRIX : Application Shielding Technology Wins CSI Magazine Award
BU
Verimatrix : Reports a Data Breach

10/10/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) today announced that it has been targeted by a sophisticated cyber attack, that led to a data breach which was confirmed on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Verimatrix took prompt actions which led to the containment of the breach. Both internal and external cybersecurity forensic experts have been immediately engaged, and relevant governmental and law enforcement authorities have been informed. The ongoing forensic investigation has not identified any impact on the products or services provided to our customers.

The security of our customers, partners and employees is and will always be our top priority. The company will continue to provide further updates in full transparency.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 M - -
Net income 2020 9,95 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 275 M 275 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 63,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Amedeo d'Angelo Chairman-Supervisory Board, President & CEO
Steve Oetegenn Chief Operating Officer
Richard Vacher Detournière Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Jean Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Muriel Barneoud Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIMATRIX38.38%275
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.85%1 633 175
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.623.71%140 052
SEA LIMITED327.95%83 949
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.72%49 532
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.24%49 307
