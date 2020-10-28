Log in
VERIMATRIX    VMX   FR0010291245

VERIMATRIX

(VMX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/28 12:29:56 pm
2.36 EUR   -8.53%
Verimatrix : Spain's AgileTV Latest to Migrate to Verimatrix Secure Cloud

10/28/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Existing VCAS Customer Upgrades Security, Leverages the Power of SaaS Model

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Agile Content (BME Growth: AGIL.MC) expanded its protected video service to include Verimatrix Multi-DRM serviced by the Verimatrix Secure Cloud for their popular AgileTV OTT service. AgileTV is the E2E OTT service fully managed by Agile Content. For more information, visit www.agiletv.es.

Addressing issues of complexity and security while also allowing Agile Content to retain full control of its AgileTV service offering and subscriber relations, the Verimatrix Multi-DRM solution establishes unmatched peace of mind through proven reliability, business continuity and centrally hosted security.

“When we consulted Verimatrix about doing a whole cloud migration on top of our VCAS upgrade, we thought it would be a very complex project, but the entire process turned out to be actually very smooth,” said Agile Content COO Monica Rayo. “We are pleased to have implemented a simple yet scalable DRM solution within the same framework that continues to protect our content with leading edge security.”

Verimatrix VCAS and Multi-DRM hosted in the cloud provide Agile Content with a comprehensive, multi-screen solution for premium content security and monetization with a flexible and cost-effective SaaS model that adapts to studio-mandated security standards in real-time.

“By having its entire suite of security solutions deployed by Verimatrix, Agile Content has positioned itself for optimal success as well as the greatest return from its security investment,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO at Verimatrix. “Having a unified, end-to-end security framework backed by Verimatrix’s 24/7/365 global support, Agile Content now has the upper hand in navigating a highly complex OTT market.”

To learn more about Verimatrix Multi-DRM, visit www.verimatrix.com/solutions/multi-drm.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

About Agile Content
Agile Content (BME Growth: AGIL.MC) is an OTT services, TV channels and content aggregator provider that supports telco and media companies in their TV strategy with a modular approach. Proven technology, premium content, editorial and operation and development capability are some of the values that Agile Content provides to its partners. Visit www.agilecontent.com.

© Business Wire 2020

