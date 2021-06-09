Verimatrix : Survey of Mobile Banking Security Experts Reveals Questionable practices

Survey of Mobile Banking Security Experts Reveals Questionable practices

Despite Labeling Mobile Security as Important for Their Financial Institutions, CISOs Often Leave

Mobile Application Security Decisions to Others

Aix-en-Provence, France and San Diego, USA, June 9, 2021 - Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centeredsecurity, today announced

the release of its commissioned ISMGreport titled, "The State of Mobile Banking App Security." The full report is available for download at www.verimatrix.com/ebooks/state-of-mobile-security.

Featuring responses from 150 financial services security professionals throughout the United States, Canada and EMEA, the report's survey illustrates a notable disconnect between the importance placed on mobile apps and the attention it receives from the highest-level security professionals. Although 82 percent of respondents said securing the mobile channel was important or very important, just over half of CISOs report evaluating, influencing or deciding on mobile security.

More than 60 percent of respondents said they were confident about the level of security on their mobile apps, yet they admitted they outsourced mobile app development 50% of the time, or purchased a white label solution 19% of the time, meaning the chain of responsibility for app security is less verifiable than might be expected in the sector. A surprising 39% of respondents don't run vulnerability analysis and penetration tests on mobile channels.

In addition to tracking executive-level involvement and outsourcing trends, the report discusses the challenges surrounding developing and securing the mobile channel. It highlights banking security teams' greatest concerns related to mobile banking as well as what types of mobile attacks are most prevalent and how today's banking security executives are mitigating the risk.

"It's clear that security professionals within the financial services sector understand just how critical mobile apps are to their business, but this must translate into more executive-level involvement when creating a strategy to protect their apps that ingest and deliver highly sensitive data," said Asaf Ashkenazi,