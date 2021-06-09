Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Verimatrix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMX   FR0010291245

VERIMATRIX

(VMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verimatrix : Survey of Mobile Banking Security Experts Reveals Questionable practices

06/09/2021 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Survey of Mobile Banking Security Experts Reveals Questionable practices

Despite Labeling Mobile Security as Important for Their Financial Institutions, CISOs Often Leave

Mobile Application Security Decisions to Others

Aix-en-Provence, France and San Diego, USA, June 9, 2021 - Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centeredsecurity, today announced

the release of its commissioned ISMGreport titled, "The State of Mobile Banking App Security." The full report is available for download at www.verimatrix.com/ebooks/state-of-mobile-security.

Featuring responses from 150 financial services security professionals throughout the United States, Canada and EMEA, the report's survey illustrates a notable disconnect between the importance placed on mobile apps and the attention it receives from the highest-level security professionals. Although 82 percent of respondents said securing the mobile channel was important or very important, just over half of CISOs report evaluating, influencing or deciding on mobile security.

More than 60 percent of respondents said they were confident about the level of security on their mobile apps, yet they admitted they outsourced mobile app development 50% of the time, or purchased a white label solution 19% of the time, meaning the chain of responsibility for app security is less verifiable than might be expected in the sector. A surprising 39% of respondents don't run vulnerability analysis and penetration tests on mobile channels.

In addition to tracking executive-level involvement and outsourcing trends, the report discusses the challenges surrounding developing and securing the mobile channel. It highlights banking security teams' greatest concerns related to mobile banking as well as what types of mobile attacks are most prevalent and how today's banking security executives are mitigating the risk.

"It's clear that security professionals within the financial services sector understand just how critical mobile apps are to their business, but this must translate into more executive-level involvement when creating a strategy to protect their apps that ingest and deliver highly sensitive data," said Asaf Ashkenazi,

Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. "We're pleased to sponsor this ISMG report that shows that words are one thing, deeds are quite another. Taking ownership of mobile app security early on is the key to secure users and save corporate reputations."

A summary of top findings includes:

  • 82% of respondents consider securing the mobile channel to be important or very important for their financial institution
  • 69% perceive the mobile channel to be critical or very critical to their financial institution
  • 53% of CISOs are involved in evaluating, influencing or deciding on mobile security
  • Nearly 70% perceive the mobile channel to be critical or very critical for their financial institution
  • 60% are confident about the level of security on their mobile apps, and only 8% of those are extremely confident
  • Nearly 33% are worried or very worried about application/API hacks

About ISMG

Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world's largest media organization devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 28 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges. Visit www.ismg.io.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

Verimatrix Investor Contact:

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager & Chief Financial Officer +33 (0)4 42 905 905 finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

+1 281 444 1590 matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

Disclaimer

Verimatrix SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 15:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERIMATRIX
11:51aVERIMATRIX  : Survey of Mobile Banking Security Experts Reveals Questionable pra..
PU
05/28VERIMATRIX  : Investor Presentation, Oddo BHF, June 2&3, 2021
PU
05/27VERIMATRIX  : Filing of preparatory documents to the general shareholders' meeti..
PU
04/30VERIMATRIX  : Filing of 2020 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/29VERIMATRIX  : Investor Presentation, Portzamparc BNP Paribas, April 2021
PU
04/28VERIMATRIX  : 1st quarter earnings
CO
03/24VERIMATRIX  : Leading Japanese Developer of Keyless Car Apps Deploys Verimatrix ..
BU
03/18VERIMATRIX SCORES A DOUBLE : Announces Latest Two Esports Sponsorships
BU
03/15VERIMATRIX  : Named Official Partner of ESL Premiership
BU
03/10VERIMATRIX : Resilient 2020 Annual Performance in a Challenging Context
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 100 M - -
Net income 2020 13,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 218 M 218 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart VERIMATRIX
Duration : Period :
Verimatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,17 $
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amedeo d'Angelo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Vacher Detournière Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Asaf Ashkenazi Chief Operating Officer
Jean Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Muriel Barneoud Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIMATRIX-25.44%218
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.11%1 902 250
SEA LIMITED32.68%138 503
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.17%100 551
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.91%59 795
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.11%57 503