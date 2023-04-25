Verint Announces Engage 2023 Customer Engagement Conference Speaker Lineup Featuring Trailblazer Sandra Douglass Morgan of the Las Vegas Raiders

Prominent Industry Analysts, Brands, Partners and Verint Executives Speak to “The Art of Innovation”

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced the speaker lineup and new additions to its annual customer engagement conference, Verint Engage® held June 12-15, 2023 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

“The Art of Innovation” is the theme behind the live three-day premier event featuring more than 100 sessions, where leading industry analysts, representatives from major brands, partners and Verint solution experts will present in-depth content, share insights and highlight best practices in customer engagement.

Verint has reimagined the conference agenda based on attendee feedback from last year. New to Engage 2023 are Orientation Sessions where first-time attendees can get to know industry peers, meet subject matter experts and learn more about Verint solutions and market trends. User groups will assist attendees in mapping out personalized agendas to meet their needs. Newly added Master Classes will provide practical, hands-on instruction from Verint experts. Verint has also assembled more than 50 customer speakers on the agenda, an Engage conference record.

“Verint Engage is the highlight of our year and has become a meeting of the brightest minds in the industry,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “We took the feedback from last year’s attendees to heart so they can apply best practice learning to meet their aspirational goals and get the most out of their time at Engage 2023.”

The year’s keynote speaker is Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders. Morgan is a visionary and trailblazer with more than two decades of leadership experience in the sports, gaming, legal, and corporate sectors. She has served as a chief regulator, director, attorney, and advisor to integrated resorts, casinos, and telecommunications companies. No stranger to historic firsts, Morgan was named president of the Las Vegas Raiders by owner Mark Davis in July 2022, making her the first Black female team president in the National Football League’s (NFL) history. Having an adept understanding of the community as a native Las Vegan, Morgan accepted the role with the vision of making the city the sports capital of the world.

Fleischaker continues, “This year’s theme, ‘The Art of Innovation,’ reflects the reality companies and consumers around the world are living and working in today. It’s time to think and work in new and different ways, not for the sake of change but for the sake of success. Sandra Douglass Morgan’s journey reflects this new reality and demonstrates how the power of resilience and passion can impact innovation. This is the experience that we hope to create at Engage 2023.”

Prominent industry analysts, influencers and consultants will share their insights, expertise, best practices and more. Paul Greenberg, founder and managing principal of The 56 Group, LLC, and Brent Leary, co-founder and partner of CRM Essentials LLC, will broadcast their popular live streamed show, CRM Playaz, from the event. Analyst and influencer speakers include:

- Juanita Coley, CEO and founder, Solid Rock Consulting

- Keith Dawson, vice president and research director, Ventana Research

- Donna Fluss, founder and president, DMG Consulting LLC

- Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst, Metrigy

- Maribel Lopez, founder and principal Analyst, Lopez Research

- Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics

- Dan Miller, lead analyst and founder, and Derek Top, research director, Opus Research

- Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst, COMMfusion LLC

Engage attendees will hear from Verint customers who are leaders in customer engagement. These customers will share how they are using Verint Customer Engagement Platform to create differentiated experiences, and effectively navigate the disruption and constant change enterprises are facing. The conference will feature educational sessions led by major brands including Agilent Technologies, American Credit Acceptance, Analog Devices, AT&T, Commerce Bank, Continuum Global Solutions, Direct Energy, Florida Power & Light, Instacart, National Information Solutions Cooperative, Navy Federal Credit Union, Patterson Companies, Radial, SugarCRM, The Conference Board, Wells Fargo and more.

For a preview of Engage 2023, join Verint’s Jenni Palocsik and Jasen Williams on Let’s Talk Live, Thursday, April 27 at 2 p.m. ET. Learn about the agenda, session tracks, educational sessions, general sessions, networking opportunities, and more. Register here for this LinkedIn Live event.

Visit Engage 2023 for program updates and to register for the conference.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005279/en/