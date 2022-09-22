Verint Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor events.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wedbush Securities will host members of the Verint management team for an investor dinner in New York City.

On Thursday, October 13th, Needham & Company will host investor meetings for members of the Verint management team as part of a virtual non-deal roadshow.

Please contact your Wedbush and Needham sales representatives for more information on either event.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005337/en/