    VRNT   US92343X1000

VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
34.67 USD   -1.98%
Verint Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
Total Economic Impact Study of Verint Digital-First Engagement Solutions Finds an ROI of 271 Percent Over Three Years with a Payback in Less Than Six Months
BU
INSIDER SELL : Verint Systems
MT
Verint Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

09/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor events.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wedbush Securities will host members of the Verint management team for an investor dinner in New York City.

On Thursday, October 13th, Needham & Company will host investor meetings for members of the Verint management team as part of a virtual non-deal roadshow.

Please contact your Wedbush and Needham sales representatives for more information on either event.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 921 M - -
Net income 2023 27,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 53,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 166x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 306 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 96,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 35,37 $
Average target price 59,75 $
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bodner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elan Moriah President
Douglas Edward Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Scudiere Chief Technology Officer
Peter Demian Fante Chief Administrative Officer
