Multinational Bank is Using Verint AI-powered Bot to Improve Up-sell Close Rates

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that a multinational bank is using the Verint Coaching Bot to help contact center agents improve up-sell close rates.

The bank looked to improve revenue generation from their contact center agents. Through real-time guidance from the Verint Coaching Bot, agents more consistently delivered the right up-sell offer at the right time, which improved sales close rates. As a result of deploying the Verint Coaching Bot, the bank reported a 48 percent increase in contact centers sales over a two-month period.

“More and more brands are using AI-powered bots to increase agent capacity and provide opportunities for contact center agents to generate revenue. Today, Verint AI-powered bots can guide contact center representatives to become more effective sales agents,” says Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, go-to-market. “The Verint Coaching Bot delivers tangible AI business outcomes by guiding agents to introduce the ideal up-sell offer based on the customer’s profile. This real-time coaching capability improves up-sell close rates and can drive millions of dollars of increased sales through the contact center.”

Visit Verint Open Platform to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands - including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies - use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604121098/en/