Verint : Financial Compliance Named Best Data Management Partner for Regulatory Compliance

Central Banking’s 2020 FinTech & RegTech Global Awards Recognized Verint for Continued Innovation

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced its Financial Compliance solution has won the Data Management Partner for Regulatory Compliance category in Central Banking’s 2020 Fintech & RegTech Global Awards. The program recognizes innovation in financial and regulatory technology products and policy, results achieved through partnerships and celebrates the best work among central banks, financial regulators and the broader practitioner market.

Verint has been acknowledged for its innovative technology and proven track record in helping central banks standardize and store interaction data, allowing for the management, eDiscovery, analysis and retrieval across multiple business lines, supporting adherence to existing and forthcoming regulations.

“Verint helps central banks address communication compliance and associated data governance challenges through its financial compliance platform. For one central bank in South America, Verint quickly replaced their legacy systems prone to losing compliance-sensitive interaction records with a highly sophisticated and secure alternative that has been helping their team enhance records retention while speeding up monitoring and analysis,” says Rachael King, chair of Central Banking’s FinTech & RegTech Global Awards.

Verint Financial Compliance captures, retains, analyzes, and retrieves all communications including voice calling, chat, online meetings, screen sharing and more. Verint provides a comprehensive range of compliance capture capabilities allowing businesses to fully control the recording policy down to a user or group level. Its solution framework has been at the forefront of meeting new compliance challenges for organizations through a combination of secure compliance technology, powerful automation, and an open approach to ease integration and data intelligence.

“This prestigious award is a true testament of our continued engagement with central banks and supervisory bodies to help them maintain transparency and compliance by leveraging our innovative Verint Financial Compliance solution that supports multiple deployment options in the cloud, on premises or as a hybrid solution,” says Verint’s Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager of strategic operations. “Central banks are benefitting from robust security features that seamlessly integrate with external platforms and easily export recorded data for analysis, examination and enrichment.”

To learn more about Verint Financial Compliance, click here.

