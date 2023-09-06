FYE24 Second Quarter Conference Call
September 6, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them, or to provide reasons why actual results may differ. For a more detailed discussion of how these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could cause Verint's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements, see Verint's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including certain constant currency measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the appendices to this presentation, Verint's earnings press releases, as well as the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation found under the Investor Relations tab on Verint's website Verint.com.
Q2 FYE24 Earnings Call Topics
Q2 and H1 - SaaS KPIs
Verint Platform Differentiation - Growing Interest in our AI Solutions
FYE24 Mid-year Update - H2 Outlook
Q2 New SaaS ACV Bookings
Solid Bookings Quarter; Sale Cycles Remain Elongated due to Macroeconomic Environment
New SaaS ACV
$27
$27
$26
$24
$24
$16
Deals Shifted to the Right in H1
Q1: ~$11 million ACV slipped, all booked in Q2
Q2: ~$8 million ACV slipped, expect majority in Q3
Q1 FYE23
Q2 FYE23
Q3 FYE23
Q4 FYE23
Q1 FYE24
Q2 FYE24
Note: Amounts in USD Millions
Q2 Review: Significant Wins
Existing and New Customers
Highlights
Deals $1M+ TCV
>20
New Logos
>100
Average New SaaS Deal Term Length
Close to two and a half years
Strong interest in recently launched
AI and bot innovation
