FYE24 Second Quarter Conference Call

Boundless Customer Engagement™

September 6, 2023

Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them, or to provide reasons why actual results may differ. For a more detailed discussion of how these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could cause Verint's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements, see Verint's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including certain constant currency measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the appendices to this presentation, Verint's earnings press releases, as well as the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation found under the Investor Relations tab on Verint's website Verint.com.

  • 2023 Verint Systems Inc. All marks referenced herein are trademarks, registered or otherwise, of Verint Systems Inc. ("Verint"), its subsidiaries, or its respective licensor owners. All Rights Reserved Worldwide.

Q2 FYE24 Earnings Call Topics

Q2 and H1 - SaaS KPIs

Verint Platform Differentiation - Growing Interest in our AI Solutions

FYE24 Mid-year Update - H2 Outlook

  • 2023 Verint Systems Inc. All marks referenced herein are trademarks, registered or otherwise, of Verint Systems Inc. ("Verint"), its subsidiaries, or its respective licensor owners. All Rights Reserved Worldwide.

Q2 New SaaS ACV Bookings

Solid Bookings Quarter; Sale Cycles Remain Elongated due to Macroeconomic Environment

New SaaS ACV

$27

$27

$26

$24

$24

$16

Deals Shifted to the Right in H1

Q1: ~$11 million ACV slipped, all booked in Q2

Q2: ~$8 million ACV slipped, expect majority in Q3

Q1 FYE23

Q2 FYE23

Q3 FYE23

Q4 FYE23

Q1 FYE24

Q2 FYE24

Note: Amounts in USD Millions

  • 2023 Verint Systems Inc. All marks referenced herein are trademarks, registered or otherwise, of Verint Systems Inc. ("Verint"), its subsidiaries, or its respective licensor owners. All Rights Reserved Worldwide.

Q2 Review: Significant Wins

Existing and New Customers

Highlights

Deals $1M+ TCV

>20

New Logos

>100

Average New SaaS Deal Term Length

Close to two and a half years

Strong interest in recently launched

AI and bot innovation

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Verint Systems Inc. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 21:56:02 UTC.