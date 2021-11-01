Verint Speakers Explore How AI and Digital-First Engagement are Driving Innovation in the Contact Center

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced its November online events featuring trends in AI and digital-first engagement, personalization and social messaging.

AI at Your Service: How Contact Centers Can Make the Most of AI in a Digital-First World

Nov. 2, 1 p.m. ET

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly important role in customer engagement enhancing the effectiveness of many customer service and contact center solutions, including intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), virtual agents (VAs), interaction analytics, workforce management (WFM), and more. Join this live webinar hosted by Donna Fluss, founder and president, DMG Consulting, and Verint’s Jen Snell, vice president, go-to-market (GTM) strategy, Conversational AI, to learn how companies are realizing the full potential of AI.

CRMXchange Virtual Conference

Nov. 1-12

Join Verint’s Trudy Cannon, director, GTM strategy, Workforce Engagement, on Nov. 3 at 12 p.m. ET for “Digital-First Engagement: Hiring and Planning to Meet the Rise in Digital Interactions.” Customers have higher expectations for digital engagement than they had a year ago. As a result, ensuring the right employee with the right skill set is in place to handle these digital interactions is more critical than ever. Move beyond tactical planning by getting tips on how to infuse a digital strategy into hiring and long-term planning practices.

Verint’s Kelly Koelliker, senior director, content marketing, will present “Best Practices to Improve Agent Empathy” at 2 p.m. ET on Nov. 8. In a challenging customer service interaction, an agent who uses empathy can make the difference in retaining or losing a customer. This webinar will cover three ways to use automation to improve agent empathy.

Using Real-Time Agent Assist to Create Contact Center Super Agents

Nov. 4, 12 p.m. local Australia time (GMT +11:00)

Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, global product strategy, Speech and Text Analytics, Kate Zawerucha, director, Customer Analytics and Experience, APAC, and Arvindh Janarthanan, Solutions Consulting, discuss how real-time assistance empowers agents to help improve the quality and efficiency of customer service interactions.

Engage21 Online: Data-driven Performance in the Fast Lane of Formula One

Nov. 9, 10 a.m. (GMT +1:00)

Join Mark Gallagher, Performance Insights and Neil Martin, Random Logic for this fascinating session about the role of real-time analytics in modern Grand Prix motor racing; how it has changed the game for Formula One teams; and how such a powerful tool can help differentiate organizations from the competition.

Let’s Talk Live: Book Club Chat with Celia Fleischaker & R “Ray” Wang on LinkedIn Live

Nov. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Verint’s new Let’s Talk Live series kicks off with a Book Club Chat featuring R “Ray” Wang, the CEO of Silicon Valley-based Constellation Research and best-selling digital-transformation author. Ray will discuss his latest book, Everybody Wants to Rule The World, on digital giants and the future of business. Join the LinkedIn Live discussion hosted by Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer.

Will Social Messaging Become the Standard for Citizen Engagement?

MSDO Speaker Series

Nov. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Social messaging is replacing the phone as the preferred communication channel, but should it become the standard for citizen engagement in the public sector? Join Verint’s David Moody, vice president and general manager, Citizen Engagement, who will take a deep dive into this topic.

KMWorld Connect 2021 - KM for Futuristic Organizations & Digital Intelligence

Nov. 16, 4 p.m. ET

Verint’s John Chmaj, senior director, product strategy, Knowledge Management (KM) joins Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc., and Hariprasad Reddy, general manager and quality head, Wipro for this session highlighting what the future holds for knowledge management innovations.

KMWorld Connect 2021 - Trends in Enterprise Search and a Look Behind the Scenes at Webinars

Nov. 17, 12:45 p.m. ET

Expectations around the power and proficiencies of enterprise search remain high, even when promised benefits do not always materialize, requiring some fancy footwork to explain what happened. The gap between general perceptions of AI and the real world calls for new skills, resources, thought processes, and approaches. Join Verint’s Chmaj and David Seuss, CEO, Northern Light for a lively discussion on search behavior, thought processes and knowledge delivery.

Personalization Done Right: Using Data and Technology to Strengthen Customer Relationships

Nov. 17, 2 p.m. ET

This roundtable webcast panel explores the importance of personalizing every interaction across all channels. Verint’s Dave Singer, vice president, GTM strategy, joins this panel to discuss how personalization can strengthen the bond between the customer and the brand.

