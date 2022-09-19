Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verint Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRNT   US92343X1000

VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
36.59 USD   -1.48%
Verint : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/19/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Robinson Douglas
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
VERINT SYSTEMS INC [VRNT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
175 BROADHOLLOW ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MELVILLE NY 11747
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Robinson Douglas
175 BROADHOLLOW ROAD

MELVILLE, NY11747

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Peter D. Fante, as Attorney in Fact for Douglas Robinson 2022-09-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Amount sold upon completion of tax sale to satisfy applicable tax withholding due to the release on September 12, 2022 of previously disclosed vested restricted stock units and performance stock units.
(2) Represents the weighted average price for sales of the shares. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $36.88 to $40.29 per share.
(3) The reporting person will provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the issuer, or any security holder of the issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased or sold at each separate price.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Verint Systems Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 921 M - -
Net income 2023 27,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 53,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 175x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 422 M 2 422 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bodner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elan Moriah President
Douglas Edward Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Scudiere Chief Technology Officer
Peter Demian Fante Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERINT SYSTEMS INC.-29.27%2 422
ACCENTURE PLC-34.22%172 483
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.52%138 216
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.25%97 081
INFOSYS LIMITED-27.05%72 519
SNOWFLAKE INC.-45.48%59 075