Verint Open Platform and Team of AI-Powered Bots Selected to Increase CX Automation

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, announced today an eight-digit order from one of the world’s largest retailers to increase customer experience (CX) automation in their contact center. Verint was awarded the contract based on its ability to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) business outcomes with its differentiated open cloud platform and large team of AI-powered bots.

“Customers today are looking to increase CX automation in the contact center and across the enterprise, to elevate the customer experience, and to reduce labor costs. They require a platform that is completely open, centered on behavioral data, and offers AI-powered bots. This win is another proof point of our CX automation leadership, and we continue to innovate at a very fast pace,” says Verint’s Dan Bodner, chairman and chief executive officer.

The retailer will deploy the Verint Open Platform in the cloud to increase CX automation in several business units. The Verint platform is open and seamlessly fits into the retailer’s existing ecosystem. The retailer will leverage the platform to consolidate behavioral data from many siloed data sources into the Verint Data Hub and support various AI and data initiatives. The contract includes delivery of four Verint AI-powered bots: Transcription Bot, Quality Bot, Data Insight Bot, and Data Redaction Bot.

The contract was on Verint’s fiscal first quarter roadmap and is being recorded as a bundled Software as a Service (SaaS) booking with a 39-month term.

