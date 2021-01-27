Verint : and 8×8 Partner to Deliver Integrated Cloud Solutions for Organizations Worldwide

New Partnership offers 8x8 Contact Center Customers Integration with Verint Monet and Verint Enterprise

MELVILLE, N.Y. and CAMPBELL, Calif., January 25, 2021 - Verint®Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, and 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced today a partnership to bring integrated cloud workforce management applications and cloud contact center to mid-market and enterprise businesses worldwide.

'As a retail organization, we rely heavily on accurate real-time data,' said Martin Sessa, Director, Global Infrastructure & Operations at Urban Outfitters, Inc., a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands. 'With 8×8 and Verint now integrated, Urban Outfitters' Information Technology team can continue to provide to our Contact Center Management team the best experience to manage employees and the intra-day information that results in the highest quality customer experience.'

Verint is a recognized global leader in customer engagement, with offerings to enable organizations and empower their teams to engage more effectively with customers in the contact center, branch, and back office. 8×8 is a leader in the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) sectors. The company's cloud communications and contact center solution integrates business communications, collaboration, customer and workforce engagement, omnichannel routing and analytics to deliver superior employee and customer experiences.

Through this partnership, 8×8 Contact Center customers will benefit from a single source for best-in-class cloud-based contact center solutions and deep integrations to Verint's Workforce Management. Tight synchronization of historical and real-time interaction data and agent information from 8×8 Contact Center with Verint Monet or Verint Enterprise comes out of the box without the need for professional services, allowing organizations to optimize customer engagement operations by making it even easier to plan, forecast, and schedule contact center agent workloads.

'Joining forces with Verint enables us to further expand our workforce management offerings with market-leading solutions,' says Dave Sipes, CEO 8×8. 'These integrations support our 'operate-from-anywhere' approach-enabling organizations with contact centers of all sizes as well as those looking for a single-vendor integrated communications and contact center solution to easily collaborate and connect agents, employees and customers.'

'The Verint Open Cloud Platform supports deep integrations and purpose-built solutions for businesses of all sizes,' says Verint's Dan Bodner, CEO. 'The integration gives 8×8 customers access to Verint's innovative cloud applications that drive elevated customer and employee experiences.'

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice, video, chat, and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8® and 8×8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world's most iconic brands - including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies - build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

