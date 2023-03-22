Advanced search
    VRNT   US92343X1000

VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
36.99 USD   +3.15%
Verint and Eventus Solutions Group Partner to Deliver Digital-First Engagement Solutions Worldwide

03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced its new partnership with Eventus Solutions Group, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, to bring Verint Digital-First Engagement solutions to midmarket and enterprise businesses worldwide.

As a value-added reseller partner, Eventus is committed to helping organizations worldwide unlock the full potential of Verint's advanced Digital-First Engagement solutions, empowering their teams to engage more effectively with customers and drive digital customer experience (CX) transformation.

“We’re proud to be a reseller partner to Verint. In addition to the technology implementation, we also offer expert consulting services to help our clients optimize every touchpoint along the customer journey, from initial contact to ongoing support,” said Milos Djokovic, CEO and managing director, Eventus Solutions Group. “This new partnership will enable organizations to take their customer engagement to the next level."

"We are excited about this new partnership between Verint and Eventus Solutions Group. As a leading BPO, we know the importance of digital-first engagement in today's world. This partnership will enable organizations to create differentiated experiences for their customers, improve customer engagement, and drive digital customer experience transformation in our key markets," said Bharath Vasudevan, senior vice president, Tech Mahindra.

As consumers shift to digital channels, brands are facing an increasing number of interactions and skyrocketing expectations. Verint solutions that support this shift to digital comprise conversational AI, engagement channels, engagement orchestration and knowledge management to help organizations successfully meet these challenges and create differentiated experiences. Verint’s Digital-First Engagement solutions can be combined with the other applications on the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to do this with a very compelling value proposition.

“This new partnership will elevate Verint’s long standing relationship with Tech Mahindra to new levels through a global practice around CX consulting and advising provided by Eventus,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “We are pleased to welcome the Eventus team to our growing network of experts in this field and look forward to launching additional Verint solutions through Eventus in the near future.”

Visit Verint Customer Engagement Platform to learn more about Verint solutions.

About Eventus Solutions Group:

At Eventus Solutions Group, we have been reinventing the customer experience. We help enterprise-level companies solve the most complex customer experience (CX) and contact center problems—equipping them with the strategies, technologies, cross-platform analytics and fresh thinking they need to delight their customers and meet the challenges of today’s new “Age of the Customer.” In fact, when our competitors falter, companies turn to us for creative solutions and clarity. And to connect clients’ bewildering array of operational, contact center and marketing software, we built IntelligenceHub, a unified data and analytics platform. For organizations that want to optimize the way customers interact with your firm, Eventus Solutions Group delivers a better experience every time.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 910 M - -
Net income 2023 24,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 211x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 436 M 2 436 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
EV / Sales 2024 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verint Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,99 $
Average target price 47,57 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bodner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elan Moriah President
Grant Highlander Chief Financial Officer
Robert Scudiere Chief Technology Officer
Peter Demian Fante Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERINT SYSTEMS INC.1.96%2 436
ACCENTURE PLC-3.46%162 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.62%137 449
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.16%114 812
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.69%90 370
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.79%69 773
