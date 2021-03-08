Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verint Systems Inc.    VRNT

VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verint : Industry Thought Leaders and Verint Experts to Spotlight the Future of Work and Experience Management in March

03/08/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Opus Research Analysts Share Insights on How to Navigate the Latest Workforce Dynamics

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced the kickoff of two webinar series that focus on the future of work and the results of the latest Verint Experience Index(VXI) retail report.

How to Harness Key Future of Work Trends
Verint and Opus Research Webinar Series

Join this 3-part series of virtual panel discussions in March and April where Opus analysts and Verint experts share how organizations can build enduring customer relationships in light of ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer demands.

March 11, 1 p.m.

In the first webinar, the panel will discuss the top workforce trends including: the growth of bots in the workplace; the increase in modalities that is causing data, functional and channel silos; and demand for real-time answers. Attendees can learn how to respond to these trends and prepare for the challenges they present.

Opus Research Moderators:

  • Dan Miller, lead analyst and founder
  • Derek Top, senior analyst and research director

Verint Panelists:

  • Tracy Malingo, global vice president and general manager, intelligent self-service
  • Heather Richards, vice president, product strategy, knowledge management
  • Dave Singer, vice president, GTM strategy, workforce engagement
  • Jen Snell, vice president, product strategy and marketing, intelligent self-service

VXI Retail 2020 Webinar Series
Join Verint experts as they break down the results of the latest Verint Experience Index(VXI) Retail report, based on a benchmark survey of consumer satisfaction with leading retailers and includes CSAT and NPS rankings. Consumers were surveyed in late November and early December 2020, with COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines in place and in the thick of the holiday shopping season. Verint’s Eric Head, vice president, experience leadership, Karly Szczepkowski, research analyst, and Ellen Schwartze, XM marketing programs manager will lead the discussions.

March 11, 1 p.m. ET
The 2020 Retail Customer Purchase Journey

Even in a pandemic, 46% of customers who made a purchase started in a store. And curbside pickup—which didn’t exist in 2019—beat out Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) in fulfillment popularity. Learn how consumer behaviors have changed due to the pandemic including the growth of digital and its implications.

March 18, 1 p.m. ET
How Communication and Support Saved Retailers in 2020

In times of near-constant change, clear communication and competent support are still the foundation to instill trust in brands. While digital self-service can save millions of dollars, the human element in the contact center can’t be automated. Join the Verint panel of experts as they explore the differences in what customers want in digital versus support channels—and how businesses can benefit by understanding the nuance.

March 25, 1 p.m. ET
What’s Next? Retail CX Recommendations for 2021

New fulfillment methods such as curbside pickup, and a new wave of young, Gen-Z shoppers are changing the retail roadmap. Learn how Verint’s latest data can guide 2021 CX priorities—from quick website fixes to long-term vision for brands.

About Verint
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
08:32aVERINT  : Industry Thought Leaders and Verint Experts to Spotlight the Future of..
BU
03/04VERINT  : Costco, Amazon and Apple Take Top Spots in Retail Customer Satisfactio..
BU
02/26VERINT SYSTEMS INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23VERINT SYSTEMS INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22VERINT  : Intelligent Virtual Assistant First to be Named a Leader in Three Dist..
BU
02/16VERINT  : New Research Shows Only Half of Organizations Worldwide Say They Are W..
BU
02/03VERINT  : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Verint Systems to $61 From $82, Mainta..
MT
02/03VERINT  : Wedbush Adjusts Verint Systems' Price Target to $65 From $100 on Cogny..
MT
02/02CLOSE UPDATE : Stocks End Higher on COVID-19 Stimulus Talks Progress
MT
02/02SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks' Advance Aided by Afternoon Rise by Chipmakers
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 281 M - -
Net income 2021 20,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 167x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 153 M 3 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verint Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 67,83 $
Last Close Price 47,96 $
Spread / Highest target 85,6%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bodner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Denim Fante Chief Administrative, Legal & Compliance Officer
Howard Safir Independent Director
John Richard Egan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERINT SYSTEMS INC.-28.61%3 153
ACCENTURE PLC-4.48%158 248
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.08%151 856
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.42%109 760
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.17%76 285
INFOSYS LIMITED4.85%76 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ