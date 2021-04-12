Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verint Systems Inc.    VRNT

VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verint : Transactions Slightly Accretive to FYE22 Earnings Per Share

04/12/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2021 - Verint® Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) today, in connection with the completion of the previously announced investment from funds advised by Apax Partners, announced the completion of several enhancements to its capital structure (collectively 'Capital Structure Transactions').

  • The closing of the second tranche under the two-tranche investment agreement with funds advised by Apax Partners signed in December 2019 with a conversion price of $50.25 ('Apax Investment');
  • The closing of a $315 million convertible notes offering and entry into capped call transactions which brought the effective conversion price of the convertible notes to $100.00 per share;
  • The repurchase of approximately 1.06 million shares of common stock, as part of the previously announced share repurchase program; and
  • The repayment of approximately $260 million of its term loan facility.

'On February 1, Verint became a pure play customer engagement company and we have now completed several transactions to enhance our capital structure. We are pleased to have completed the Apax Investment and to have their support for our growth strategy. We entered our current fiscal year with strong cloud momentum providing us with a solid foundation for future growth,' said Dan Bodner, CEO.

Jason Wright, Partner at Apax Partners added, 'We are very pleased with the successful spin of Verint's security analytics business and Verint becoming a pure play customer engagement company, well positioned for growth. Verint is a market leader and we look forward to continuing to help the company execute its cloud strategy and extend its global market leadership.'

FYE22 Outlook

We are updating our FYE22 outlook for non-GAAP diluted EPS from $2.20 to $2.23 to give effect to the Capital Structure Transactions. Our outlook reflects approximately $11 million of interest expense and approximately 75.1 million fully diluted shares outstanding for the year, and approximately $5.2 million of interest expense and 73.1 million fully diluted shares outstanding for the first quarter. The Capital Structure Transactions will be slightly more accretive next year giving effect to a full year of the transactions.

Additional Information on Capital Structure

Following the Capital Structure Transactions and after giving effect to the repayment of our existing convertible notes due in June, we will have approximately $400 million of cash, $315 million of newly-issued convertible notes, and $150 million of borrowings under our term loan. We also have an undrawn revolving credit facility of $300 million which was extended to 2026 in connection with the Capital Structure Transactions.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world's most iconic brands - including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies - build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close the Engagement Capacity GapTM.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements,' including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see Verint's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings Verint makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

Disclaimer

Verint Systems Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
10:45aVERINT  : Transactions Slightly Accretive to FYE22 Earnings Per Share
PU
10:45aVERINT  : Completes Multiple Capital Structure Transactions, Lifts 2022 Earnings..
MT
09:24aVERINT SYSTEMS INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08:34aVERINT  : Announces Successful Completion of Multiple Capital Structure Transact..
BU
04/09VERINT SYSTEMS INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
04/09VERINT SYSTEMS INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
04/07VERINT  : April Speakers Spotlight Key Strategies for Driving Successful Custome..
BU
04/07VERINT  : Vericast Chooses Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform to Further ..
BU
04/07VERINT SYSTEMS INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07VERINT  : Prices Upsized Offering of $275 Million Convertible Senior Notes
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 863 M - -
Net income 2022 26,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 128x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 039 M 3 039 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verint Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 60,00 $
Last Close Price 46,20 $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Bodner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Denim Fante Chief Administrative Officer
Howard Safir Independent Director
John Richard Egan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERINT SYSTEMS INC.-31.23%3 039
ACCENTURE PLC10.15%182 882
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.05%164 409
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.82%121 288
INFOSYS LIMITED14.75%81 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.51%81 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ