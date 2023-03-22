Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verint Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRNT   US92343X1000

VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
36.99 USD   +3.15%
08:40aVerint Systems Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:30aVerint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
BU
08:30aVerint and Eventus Solutions Group Partner to Deliver Digital-First Engagement Solutions Worldwide
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its fourth quarter and full-year financial results (for the year ended January 31, 2023) and discuss its outlook. An earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on March 29th.

A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available on Verint's Investor Relations webcast page. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate the customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, and THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
08:40aVerint Systems Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08:30aVerint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Wednesday, March 2..
BU
08:30aVerint and Eventus Solutions Group Partner to Deliver Digital-First Engagement Solution..
BU
03/16Verint Systems Working With Carahsoft Technology to Deliver Digital Products to US Publ..
MT
03/16Verint and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Digital-First Citizen Engagement Solutions to F..
BU
03/01New Global Research from Verint Shows Brands Leaning into Technology to Deliver Excepti..
BU
02/28Customers Give Verint a Perfect Score for Overall Vendor Satisfaction in New Workforce ..
BU
02/07Verint's John Bourne Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
BU
02/01Verint Workforce Management Wins TrustRadius 2023 Best Software Ratings in Multiple Cat..
BU
01/26Ventana Research Ranks Verint as an Overall Leader in Customer Experience Management Va..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 910 M - -
Net income 2023 24,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 211x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 436 M 2 436 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
EV / Sales 2024 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verint Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,99 $
Average target price 47,57 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bodner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elan Moriah President
Grant Highlander Chief Financial Officer
Robert Scudiere Chief Technology Officer
Peter Demian Fante Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERINT SYSTEMS INC.1.96%2 436
ACCENTURE PLC-3.46%162 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.62%137 449
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.16%114 812
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.69%90 370
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.79%69 773
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer