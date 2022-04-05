Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Veris Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTC   AU000000VRS5

VERIS LIMITED

(OTC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/05 02:10:46 am EDT
0.066 AUD   -2.94%
04:28aVERIS : Application for quotation of securities - VRS
PU
03/28Veris Limited Announces Appointment of Tracey Gosling as Non Executive Director
CI
03/17VERIS : awarded stage 1 M6 Motorway project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veris : Application for quotation of securities - VRS

04/05/2022 | 04:28am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



VERIS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 05, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

VRS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,000,000

05/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity VERIS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code VRS

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 5/4/2022

Registration number 80122958178

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:



+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VRSAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VRS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

1,000,000

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191029/pdf/449zz0wgn8h9x4.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associateYes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Issue date 5/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,000,000



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Ordinary Shares issued for nil consideration on the vesting of Performance Rights contingent upon improved financial performance in the 2 year period subsequent to start of employment.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.068000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/a

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
