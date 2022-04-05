Veris : Application for quotation of securities - VRS

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

VERIS LIMITED

New announcement

Tuesday April 05, 2022

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description Issue date VRS ORDINARY FULLY PAID 1,000,000 05/04/2022 be quoted

1.1 Name of entity VERIS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code VRS

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 5/4/2022

Registration number 80122958178

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VRSAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VRS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

1,000,000

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191029/pdf/449zz0wgn8h9x4.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associateYes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Issue date 5/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Ordinary Shares issued for nil consideration on the vesting of Performance Rights contingent upon improved financial performance in the 2 year period subsequent to start of employment.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.068000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/a

