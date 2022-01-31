Log in
    VRS   AU000000VRS5

VERIS LIMITED

(VRS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/31 06:35:53 pm
0.074 AUD   -1.33%
05:52pVERIS : Investor Presentation
PU
02:49aVeris Sells Aqura Technologies Subsidiary to Telstra for $21 Million
MT
01/21VERIS : awarded Sydney Metro Contract
PU
Veris : Investor Presentation

01/31/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Leading provider of spatial data services.

Investor Update | Feb 2022

ASX:VRS

The Aqura sale transaction

The Aqura sale transaction delivers $30m cash consideration and represents the crystallisation of significant value for Veris and its shareholders.

TRANSACTION

PURPOSE

Sale of 100% of Aqura to Telstra

• The Aqura sale is a compelling

Purple for $30m in cash.

outcome for all of Veris'

Cash consideration represents 98%

stakeholders, including

shareholders.

of Veris' market capitalisation prior

• Strongly positions Veris to grow

to announcement.

Completion expected to complete

its Digital and Spatial service

offering.

on 28 February 2022

• Veris Ltd will be in a position to

(subject to terms and conditions

customary for a transaction of this

retire all bank debt and be well

nature).

capitalised with a strong balance

sheet and net cash position.

USAGE

  • This balance sheet strength positions Veris Australia to pursue its growth ambitions.
  • Underpins the continued execution of Veris Australia's Digital and Spatial strategy.
  • Disciplined approach to capital deployment.
  • Considering capital management initiatives to enhance shareholder value.

2

Veris investment highlights

Fully

Capital

Sustained

funded

strength

growth

StronglyDifferentiated

positionedstrategy

3

Veris

Driving value through the power of spatial data.

Subject matter experts in spatial data services delivering end-to-end solutions for our clients.

With over 530 personnel and 18

office locations across

Australia, Veris combines national strength with local knowledge and expertise to ensure the best outcomes for clients.

New leadership team

Aqura Technologies

transaction delivers $30m

driving strategy and best

cash consideration and

for business outcomes.

provides funding to

accelerate growth

strategy.

4

Who we are and how we deliver solutions to clients

Veris Australia is a leading provider of spatial data services.

Engineering

Survey

Civil construction and engineering survey solutions for major infrastructure.

Digital &

Spatial

3D scanning, digital & spatial data capture, storage, management, analysis and visualisation.

Property

Survey

Land surveying, cadastral and consulting solutions for urban renewal and greenfield developments and commercial property.

Planning and

Urban Design

Due diligence, strategic planning, master planning, place-making and planning approvals.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:50:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 99,6 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
Net income 2021 -1,38 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net Debt 2021 27,7 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,2 M 27,6 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart VERIS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Veris Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Shirley Chief Executive Officer
Steven Harding Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Karl Paganin Chairman
Adam Lamond Non-Executive Director
Brian Elton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIS LIMITED9.26%22
CINTAS CORPORATION-12.83%40 073
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.43%21 477
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.80%12 546
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.61%11 492
EDENRED SE-7.81%10 400