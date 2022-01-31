|
Veris : Investor Presentation
Leading provider of spatial data services.
Investor Update | Feb 2022
ASX:VRS
The Aqura sale transaction
The Aqura sale transaction delivers $30m cash consideration and represents the crystallisation of significant value for Veris and its shareholders.
|
TRANSACTION
|
PURPOSE
|
• Sale of 100% of Aqura to Telstra
|
• The Aqura sale is a compelling
|
Purple for $30m in cash.
|
outcome for all of Veris'
|
• Cash consideration represents 98%
|
stakeholders, including
|
shareholders.
|
of Veris' market capitalisation prior
|
• Strongly positions Veris to grow
|
to announcement.
|
• Completion expected to complete
|
its Digital and Spatial service
|
offering.
|
on 28 February 2022
|
• Veris Ltd will be in a position to
|
(subject to terms and conditions
|
customary for a transaction of this
|
retire all bank debt and be well
|
nature).
|
capitalised with a strong balance
|
|
sheet and net cash position.
USAGE
-
This balance sheet strength positions Veris Australia to pursue its growth ambitions.
-
Underpins the continued execution of Veris Australia's Digital and Spatial strategy.
-
Disciplined approach to capital deployment.
-
Considering capital management initiatives to enhance shareholder value.
Veris investment highlights
|
Fully
|
Capital
|
Sustained
|
funded
|
strength
|
growth
StronglyDifferentiated
positionedstrategy
Veris
Driving value through the power of spatial data.
Subject matter experts in spatial data services delivering end-to-end solutions for our clients.
With over 530 personnel and 18
office locations across
Australia, Veris combines national strength with local knowledge and expertise to ensure the best outcomes for clients.
|
New leadership team
|
Aqura Technologies
|
transaction delivers $30m
|
driving strategy and best
|
cash consideration and
|
for business outcomes.
|
provides funding to
|
|
|
accelerate growth
|
|
strategy.
4
Who we are and how we deliver solutions to clients
Veris Australia is a leading provider of spatial data services.
Engineering
Survey
Civil construction and engineering survey solutions for major infrastructure.
Digital &
Spatial
3D scanning, digital & spatial data capture, storage, management, analysis and visualisation.
Property
Survey
Land surveying, cadastral and consulting solutions for urban renewal and greenfield developments and commercial property.
Planning and
Urban Design
Due diligence, strategic planning, master planning, place-making and planning approvals.
|
|All news about VERIS LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
99,6 M
70,3 M
70,3 M
|Net income 2021
|
-1,38 M
-0,97 M
-0,97 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
27,7 M
19,6 M
19,6 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-22,4x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
39,2 M
27,6 M
27,7 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,45x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,66x
|Nbr of Employees
|360
|Free-Float
|38,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution