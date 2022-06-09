Log in
    OTC   AU000000VRS5

VERIS LIMITED

(OTC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:07 2022-06-08 pm EDT
0.0650 AUD   -1.52%
12:52aVERIS : Investor Presentation - MST Financial Forum
PU
06/08Veris Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
06/07Veris Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 52,274,946 shares, representing 9.98% of its issued share capital.
CI
Veris : Investor Presentation - MST Financial Forum

06/09/2022 | 12:52am EDT
MST Financial

CASH GENERATORS FORUM

09 June 2022

Michael Shirley, CEO

Steve Harding, CFO

Veris

A strongly positioned, well capitalised, simplified pure-play spatial data services business

Year-on-year

Fully funded with

Combining

Clear, refined and

Strong, committed

Positioned for

revenue, earnings

strong core

national strength

progressing

and identified

sustained

and margin

competency and

with local

strategy showing

pipeline of work

success

growth

capabilities

knowledge and

results

expertise to

ensure the best

outcomes for

clients

2

Driving value through the power of spatial data

Planning

National operating

Professional

Value

platform

services approach

through data

The national surveying,

To be sustainable, we are

Our strategy pivots us towards

A trusted, spatial

planning and digital and

implementing a professional

the delivery of value through

spatial business provides a

services approach, that is

data, providing end-to-end

data services

platform for growth.

differentiated from the

solutions for our clients - from

business

competition, to position us

data capture to insights.

higher up the value chain and

increase our margins.

3

Significant progress on strategy execution

EMPLOYEE

EXPERIENCE

INVESTMENT IN STRATEGY

KEY ACCOUNT

SPATIAL DATA

INDIGENOUS

BOARD

FOCUS AND

STRATEGY

PARTICIPATION

COMPOSITION

GROWTH

PROGRESS

  • Building staff engagement through a fantastic employee experience.
  • Improved employee benefits.
  • National integrated business and culture.
  • Recruitment and talent management focus.
  • Our people are our brand.
  • Key Account Management Program established.
  • Aligns business to clients who see value in national presence and multi- disciplinary expertise of Veris.
  • Already delivering increase in share of revenue from key clients.
  • Over 40% share of FY22 revenue from Key Clients, representing YoY growth of over 30%.
  • Investment in leading-edge technologies including data capture equipment and platforms.
  • Investment in specialist skill sets and leadership for greater cross selling and targeting of opportunities.
  • DaaS suite including 3SiDe and Vantage now being used with clients.
  • Not a loss-making R&D development.
  • Alliance with Indigenous- owned Wumara Group is delivering outcomes.
  • Alliance has already been successful in securing work on significant infrastructure projects.
  • Alliance has also collaborated with TAFE and Yarpa to deliver Indigenous Surveyor Pathway Program with 6 Traineeships offered to Indigenous Graduates.
  • Continuing the process of Board renewal and skill profile.
  • Appointment to the Board of Ms Tracey Gosling as a Non-Executive Director and Dr Michael Shirley as Managing Director.
  • Ms Gosling brings relevant networks and experience for Veris to leverage as we continue to execute our digital and spatial strategy. With deep experience in commercialisation of digital strategies.

4

Veris Australia has a leading client base

Property

Infrastructure

Mining and

Defence

Utilities

Government

Resources

5

Denotes key clients

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 99,6 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
Net income 2021 -1,38 M -1,00 M -1,00 M
Net Debt 2021 27,7 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,6 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart VERIS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Veris Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Shirley Chief Executive Officer
Steven Harding Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Karl Paganin Chairman
Brian Elton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Murray Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIS LIMITED18.52%25
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.89%41 298
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-23.27%19 198
BUREAU VERITAS SA-8.88%12 924
EDENRED SE9.32%11 951
LG CORP.-0.74%10 216