Veris : Investor Presentation - MST Financial Forum
MST Financial
CASH GENERATORS FORUM
09 June 2022
Michael Shirley, CEO
Steve Harding, CFO
Veris
A strongly positioned, well capitalised, simplified pure-play spatial data services business
Year-on-year
Fully funded with
Combining
Clear, refined and
Strong, committed
Positioned for
revenue, earnings
strong core
national strength
progressing
and identified
sustained
and margin
competency and
with local
strategy showing
pipeline of work
success
growth
capabilities
knowledge and
results
expertise to
ensure the best
outcomes for
clients
Driving value through the power of spatial data
Planning
National operating
|
Professional
Value
platform
services approach
through data
The national surveying,
To be sustainable, we are
Our strategy pivots us towards
A trusted, spatial
planning and digital and
implementing a professional
the delivery of value through
spatial business provides a
services approach, that is
|
data, providing end-to-end
|
data services
platform for growth.
differentiated from the
solutions for our clients - from
business
competition, to position us
data capture to insights.
higher up the value chain and
increase our margins.
Significant progress on strategy execution
INVESTMENT IN STRATEGY
KEY ACCOUNT
SPATIAL DATA
INDIGENOUS
BOARD
FOCUS AND
STRATEGY
PARTICIPATION
COMPOSITION
GROWTH
PROGRESS
-
Building staff engagement through a fantastic employee experience.
-
Improved employee benefits.
-
National integrated business and culture.
-
Recruitment and talent management focus.
-
Our people are our brand.
-
Key Account Management Program established.
-
Aligns business to clients who see value in national presence and multi- disciplinary expertise of Veris.
-
Already delivering increase in share of revenue from key clients.
-
Over 40% share of FY22 revenue from Key Clients, representing YoY growth of over 30%.
-
Investment in leading-edge technologies including data capture equipment and platforms.
-
Investment in specialist skill sets and leadership for greater cross selling and targeting of opportunities.
-
DaaS suite including 3SiDe and Vantage now being used with clients.
-
Not a loss-making R&D development.
-
Alliance with Indigenous- owned Wumara Group is delivering outcomes.
-
Alliance has already been successful in securing work on significant infrastructure projects.
-
Alliance has also collaborated with TAFE and Yarpa to deliver Indigenous Surveyor Pathway Program with 6 Traineeships offered to Indigenous Graduates.
-
Continuing the process of Board renewal and skill profile.
-
Appointment to the Board of Ms Tracey Gosling as a Non-Executive Director and Dr Michael Shirley as Managing Director.
-
Ms Gosling brings relevant networks and experience for Veris to leverage as we continue to execute our digital and spatial strategy. With deep experience in commercialisation of digital strategies.
Veris Australia has a leading client base
Property
Infrastructure
Mining and
Defence
Utilities
Government
Resources
5
Denotes key clients
|All news about VERIS LIMITED
|Sales 2021
|
99,6 M
71,9 M
71,9 M
|Net income 2021
|
-1,38 M
-1,00 M
-1,00 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
27,7 M
20,0 M
20,0 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-22,4x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
34,6 M
24,9 M
24,9 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,45x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,66x
|Nbr of Employees
|360
|Free-Float
|38,5%
