  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Veris Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRS   AU000000VRS5

VERIS LIMITED

(VRS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Veris : Technology at forefront for Veris

08/04/2021 | 12:36am EDT
04/08/2021

Veris continues to put technology at the forefront as it drives growth and delivers value through data for its clients.

The company has invested in the latest data capture technology as it solidifies its position as the leading provider of spatial data services in Australia.

Combining state-of-the-art technology with industry leading knowledge and expertise in survey and spatial services is enabling Veris to provide innovative and integrated solutions.

The technology investment that has been realised over the past 12 months includes:

An upgraded and expanded fleet of UAVs and payloads

The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) fleet at Veris has been upgraded and expanded to include the latest rotary and fixed wing UAVs s from DJI and Quantum Systems. A variety of specialist still, video, thermal and global shutter photogrammetric cameras provide accurate, detailed imagery captured from the drone platforms. In addition, advanced LiDAR payloads have been acquired from RIEGL and Emesent. The Emesent Hovermap LiDAR sensor provides Veris' first foray in autonomous indoor mapping.

The latest mobile mapping platform from Leica

Veris has invested in two new Leica Pegasus: Two Ultimate Mobile LiDAR Platforms. These platforms provide the perfect mix of data quality and functionality across both LiDAR and imagery. The Leica Pegasus: Two Ultimate incorporates two back-to-back cameras creating a 24 MP 360-degree panoramic image calibrated to the LiDAR profiler along with an array of directional cameras. The system allows high-quality image capture in a variety of lighting conditions and vehicle speeds. The system is supported by automated workflows to rapidly deliver data to clients.

A portfolio of terrestrial 3D laser scanning solutions

As Australia's largest provider of terrestrial 3D scanning services, Veris has continued to invest in a portfolio of entry-level visualisation, mid-range architectural, and high-end survey grade scanning equipment for the provision of high-quality 3D data. The range of equipment enables the right mix of precision and productivity to ensure Veris' approach is fit-for-purpose.

As the industry continues to seek productivity gains through the adoption of the latest advancements in data capture and modelling to digitize and inspect their assets, clients can have confidence in the capabilities of Veris to deliver the best outcomes on projects, leveraging its investment in state-of-the-art technology and industry leading knowledge and expertise.

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 94,1 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
Net income 2020 -26,5 M -19,6 M -19,6 M
Net Debt 2020 27,6 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 26,4 M 26,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 62,5%
